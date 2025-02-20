For many years, as Lionel Messi cleaned up at Barcelona, professional contrarians attempted to argue that the pint-sized Argentinian could never have repeated his feats on a cold night in Stoke.

Tongue in cheek? Possibly. But there was also a parochial streak running through the punchline, the assumption that no footballer was worthy of acclaim until they’d performed in England.

Never mind that Barcelona were the best club team of many lifetimes; the prospect of facing Andy Wilkinson on a baltic Potteries evening would’ve caused Messi to shiver his way into irrelevance.

Over a decade later, such folly has been exposed for the blasphemy it always was.

Deep into the autumn of his career, Messi braved the Arctic freeze to fire Inter Miami to victory over Sporting KC on Wednesday night.

Rumours ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash claimed that the World Cup winner was ready to skip the baltic conditions.

The blistering cold showdown at Children’s Mercy Park was due to take place 24 hours earlier but was postponed due to extreme weather, with almost unbearable wind chills feeling as low as -28C.

Even Tony Pulis’ self-styled hardmen would’ve stayed in the team hotel rather than play in such conditions.

CONCACAF released a statement saying: “The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities.”

But, after the stadium’s pitch was cleared of snow, players wrapped up in protective gear to combat the -14C temperatures as they got the season underway.

In the coldest game of Messi’s career, the superstar overcame the severe weather to score the decisive goal in Miami’s 1-0 win.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner – kitted out in gloves, a neck warmer and thermal leggings – netted the winner after 56 minutes.

Messi chested down a gorgeous long ball from the evergreen Sergio Busquets, swivelled through the Kansas defence as if they weren’t there before drilling a low shot into the far corner.

MESSI SCORES TO BREAK THE DEADLOCK FOR MIAMI! pic.twitter.com/1JsnQCU5G6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 20, 2025

READ NEXT: The 12 most valuable players in the MLS in 2025: Where does Lionel Messi rank?

TRY A QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #16: Can you name Lionel Messi’s team-mates?

Sporting KC had opportunities to respond, most notably in the 62nd minute when Daniel SallOi squandered a one-on-one chance against Ustari.

Inter Miami’s defence was almost as impressive as Messi’s heroics, repelling attacks and escaping the after-effects of frostbite.

It was an ideal start for newly-appointed Javier Mascherano in his first competitive match as Inter Miami manager, an appointment we must admit that we had missed.

“(I’m) very proud because I think it’s impossible to play in these conditions,” Mascherano said afterwards.

“It is not human, you know. So I’m very proud, because they gave me 100 per cent. Maybe for the people that know him (Messi) it’s normal because he did goals like this 1,000 times.

“We are very lucky to have him here.”

The Barcelona icon will take charge of his first MLS game on Saturday against New York City FC. The second leg of the first-round match in Miami takes place on Tuesday.

Messi will surely relish the chance to strut his stuff in warmer conditions. But, on a frigid night in Missouri, the greatest player of his generation added another string to his bow.

By Michael Lee