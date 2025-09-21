Lionel Messi‘s latest masterclass for Inter Miami has served as a reminder that the Argentine forward is still one of the best players on the planet.

After losing the Leagues Cup final to Seattle Sounders in August, Inter Miami have turned their full attention to MLS.

Following their latest triumph over DC United, Javier Mascherano’s side have almost gaurenteed their spot in the playoffs, as they currently sit fifth with six games remaining.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Messi who they have to thank for their latest triumph, as he scored twice and assisted Tadeo Allende to confirm Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory.

The Argentinian could’ve easily scored a hat-trick too, but passed up on the chance to take a penalty. Instead, he handed the spot-kick to Mateo Silvetti, who hit the woodwork.

In fairness, after Messi’s recent failed Panenka against Charlotte, it’s no wonder that he passed up on the chance to take a spot-kick this time.

While Messi took his two goals in spectacular fashion, it was his assist for Allende’s opening goal that really got our juices flowing.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Messi is how deep he tends to play while still impacting the game and scoring a bucketful of goals.

His vision knows no bounds and his latest assists took our breath away as he was able to take out the entire DC United squad with one lofted ball through them all.

WHAT A PASS BY LIONEL MESSI 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/0hnBKpYci4 — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 21, 2025

Messi has approximately two seconds on the ball before he instinctively sends Allende through on goal and he makes no mistake with the finish.

When the 38-year-old produces moments of magic like that, it gets us giddy at the prospect of the 2026 World Cup and what he’ll be able to produce for Argentina.

In MLS this season, Messi has now scored 22 goals and has provided 10 assists in just 22 appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 58.7 minutes.

To make things even sweeter for Inter Miami, it’s been widely reported that the 38-year-old is close to signing a new multiyear contract with the MLS side.

“I hope it happens soon, as I always say, because I think it’s great news not only for the club, but for MLS in general,” Mascheraho said [via LM Neuquen].

“If it happens, it will be great news for American soccer to be able to count on him for a while longer.”

“It’s unique for the club’s history, but it would be very important for the country’s soccer.

“But I repeat: we have to wait for things to develop on their own and for those who need to announce it to be able to announce it.”

Playing like he currently is, Messi still looks like he’s got plenty of years left in him yet.

With him constantly dazzling us week in week out, Inter Miami have to be considered among the favourites to win the MLS Cup later this year.

