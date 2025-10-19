Messi League Soccer.

As with many of football commentary’s most memorable lines, we have our suspicions that one was pre-scripted. But still, credit where it’s due.

It wouldn’t exactly require a clairvoyant to predict that Lionel Messi was going to produce something special in Inter Miami’s final regular-season match of the 2025 MLS campaign, and prepare accordingly.

Those three words were wheeled out when Messi completed his hat-trick as Miami romped home to a 5-2 victory over Nashville SC.

Ten minutes later, he wrapped up his masterclass display by assisting Telasco Segovia for the fifth goal.

“It’s so obvious that [Messi] gives us an advantage every night,” Inter Miami defender Ian Fray said after the match.

“There aren’t enough words to say about him.”

That’s a common adage about Messi, recalling Pep Guardiola’s famous line – “Don’t write about him, don’t try to describe him, just watch him.”

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano was similarly stumped when it came to articulating the greatness of his former team-mate, eventually settling on ‘exceptional’.

“Well, what can I say about Leo? The truth is, well, today he was exceptional, as he usually is,” he said.

“Clearly, I think if anyone had any doubts about what his regular season was like, the reality is that he’s cleared any doubts. They’ll surely give him the MVP award for everything he’s shown.

“Talking about the three goals he scored, well, happy for him because he helped us win the game again.”

Sure enough, Messi was awarded the MLS’s MVP award – once again making history by becoming the first player in history to win it in back-to-back seasons.

When you look at the numbers, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Twenty-nine goals. Nineteen assists. More than anyone else in the division on both counts.

A first Golden Boot since leaving Barcelona, while only three players in MLS history – Carlos Vela (34), Josef Martínez (31) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30) – have scored more goals in an MLS regular season.

Messi ended up just one behind Vela’s MLS record of 49 goal contributions in a regular season.

MESSI HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/8UUpchR956 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 19, 2025

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s combined tally of 48 goals and assists is more than 11 whole MLS teams managed collectively in 2025.

Their latest victory secures home advantage for Miami, with a Nashville rematch to come in the first round of the play-offs.

The MLS Cup is one of the few achievements that still eludes Messi out in the United States, but in this form you wouldn’t bet against him inspiring his team to the trophy in December.

It’s Messi League Soccer, after all.

