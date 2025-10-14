Lionel Messi has one game remaining in the regular MLS season to break a historic record, which is currently held by Carlos Vela.

As of writing, Messi has scored 26 goals and has produced 18 assists, meaning he’s racked up 44 goal contributions during the 2025 MLS season.

Only one player in the history of MLS managed to produce more than 44 goal contributions in a season – Vela back in 2019.

The Mexican produced a whopping 49 goal contributions that season, meaning that Messi is still five goal contributions short of the record, with one game remaining.

It is worth noting that in 2019, Vela made 33 league appearances, whereas Messi has only played 27 games this season.

Indeed, in terms of their minutes per goal contribution ratio, Messi in 2025 has been more productive than Vela in 2019.

This season, Messi has averaged a goal or assist every 52.9 minutes in MLS, whereas Vela averaged a goal contribution every 59.3 minutes during his record-breaking season.

Can Messi break the record?

With only one game remaining in the regular season and Messi needing five goal contributions to tie level with Vela, it’s a big ask – even for Messi.

However, when the Argentine magician is involved, nothing is impossible.

Inter Miami will face Nashville away from home in their final league fixture before beginning their campaign in the playoffs.

It’s worth mentioning that Inter Miami do have a good head-to-head record with Nashville, having won their previous three head-to-head fixtures with them in the league.

However, in order for Messi to break the record, Javier Mascherano’s side will need to score at least five goals.

During 2025, Miami have scored five goals on two occasions in MLS, against Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls.

Messi’s record against Nashville

Messi boasts a superb record against Nashville, which should give him confidence heading into the weekend.

He’s played against them on six occasions across all competitions and has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

Of the six times that he’s faced Nashville, he’s only failed to register a goal contribution in one of those matches – during a goalless draw back in 2023.

With the sort of form that Messi is in right now, having produced 14 goal contributions in his last seven matches, he should be full of confidence heading into the weekend.

“He’s a player who shows us how to compete, his hunger, his desire to continue competing,” Mascherano said when describing Messi.

“He’s the one who pulls us forward. We know having him gives us an advantage, but above all (he helps us) through his contagious spirit, the winning spirit that he has.”

Regardless of whether or not Messi breaks Vela’s record on Saturday, his 2025 campaign will go down as one of the best in MLS history.

Having only played 27 games, he’s already produced more goal contributions than the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Josef Martínez or Sebastian Giovinco ever managed in a season.

