Lionel Messi and Pele are both considered two of the greatest players of all time, but how do their records in the United States compare? We’ve crunched the numbers.

After enjoying his peak years in Europe, Messi made the switch to Inter Miami in 2023 and his stats have been mightily impressive since then.

In 60 appearances in the United States, the Argentine forward has scored 49 goals and produced 23 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 66.7 minutes.

While he’s no longer playing in a top-five league, Messi is still capable of producing world-class displays at the ripe old age of 37.

Pele also spent the final years of his career playing in the United States for the New York Cosmos. After enjoying his peak years in Brazil with Santos, he made the switch to America in 1975.

The Brazilian was 34 years old when he moved to the United States, so he was slightly younger than Messi when he made the move.

In his first 60 official matches for the New York Cosmos, Pele scored 35 goals and produced 18 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 101.6 minutes.

Purely based on those statistics, it is Messi who has the edge on Pele, although it goes without saying that both players are legends of the game.

When asked about Messi and Ronaldo back in 2018, Pele sided with Messi regarding the modern GOAT debate.

“I would still stay with Messi,” is what Pele told SporTV when discussing the best players in the world.

“Scoring is important, no doubt, but if you do not have anyone to prepare, then the ball is not enough.

“For my team, I prefer Messi. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s a great goalscorer. Ronaldo’s been able to score goals, while you see Messi creating goals and directing the play, as well as scoring.

“Ronaldo’s a great goalscorer, but in terms of the complete player, there’s no doubt that Messi is the best.”

Interestingly, when comparing their stats in the United States, neither of them took many penalties during their first 60 matches.

Messi has converted the two penalties that he’s taken for Inter Miami and Pele also tucked away two penalties for the New York Cosmos.

Here’s the full breakdown of how Messi’s stats compare with Pele’s after their first 60 matches in the United States.

Lionel Messi stats after 60 matches

Games: 60

Goals: 49 ⭐

Assists: 23 ⭐

Goal contributions: 72 ⭐

Penalties: 2 ⭐

Free-kicks: 4 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 98.0 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 102.2 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 66.7 ⭐

Pele stats after 60 matches

Games: 60

Goals: 35

Assists: 18

Goal contributions: 53

Penalties: 2 ⭐

Free-kicks: 3

Minutes per goal: 153.9

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 163.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 101.6

READ NEXT: ‘Pele changed everything’: Werner Roth tells the story of the NY Cosmos

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT