How long it took Lionel Messi to score 500 league goals compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has now scored 500 league goals, but how long did it take the Argentine forward to hit the landmark tally compared to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Only a select few players have managed to score 500 league goals and Messi is now the latest name to join that elite group.

Of course, the vast majority of his league goals came during his spell in Europe with Barcelona and PSG. To be precise, 474 goals were for Barcelona, 22 were for PSG and the final four strikes came with Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old scored a brace over the weekend against Orlando City and those two goals managed to tip him over the line towards the 500-goal landmark.

To make things even sweeter for Messi was the fact that Luis Suarez assisted him for his 500th goal. The Uruguayan forward placed an inch-perfect cross from the left-hand side and Messi was able to latch onto it with a well-timed header.

Given how well Messi has taken to life in MLS, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him seriously bolster his overall tally between now and the end of the campaign.

As things stand, the 36-year-old is averaging an MLS goal every 90 minutes. If he manages to maintain that ratio between now and the end of the campaign, he’ll finish the season with 34 league goals to his name.

Just over one year ago, Ronaldo managed to reach the landmark tally of 500 league goals himself. Like Messi, the bulk of Ronaldo’s goals came in Europe, but his 500th strike did come while playing for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar scored his 500th league goal on February 9th, 2023. He hit the landmark tally during Al-Nassr’s 4-0 hammering of Al-Wehda, where Ronaldo himself scored all four goals.

Since reaching the landmark figure last year, the 39-year-old has added to his tally and now has a total of 534 league goals throughout his illustrious career.

Of Ronaldo’s first 500 goals, 311 were for Real Madrid, 103 came during his two spells with Manchester United, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting and the final two goals were for Al-Nassr.

Whether you’re a fan of Messi or Ronaldo, you’ve got to hand it to both players for the ridiculous consistency they have each managed throughout their careers to date. Even in their late thirties, they are both still going strong today.

We’ve taken a closer look at both players and have compared how long it took them both to score 500 league goals.

Lionel Messi

Games to reach 500 league goals: 587

Won: 428

Drawn: 98

Lost: 61

Penalties: 60

Free-kicks: 41

Outside the box (open play): 52

Left foot: 415

Right foot: 66

Header: 17

Other: 2

Assists: 225

Minutes per goal: 95.58

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 108.6

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games to reach 500 league goals: 654

Won: 450

Drawn: 112

Lost: 92

Penalties: 99

Free-kicks: 33

Outside the box (open play): 37

Left foot: 88

Right foot: 331

Header: 79

Other: 2

Assists: 144

Minutes per goal: 104.2

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 130.06

