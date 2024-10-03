Lionel Messi capped off more silverware glory with an obscene skill that needs to be studied

Lionel Messi has won a record-extending 46th piece of silverware in his legendary career for club and country, and he clinched it in style with an MLS masterclass for the ages.

Having made an instant impact with a starring role in Inter Miami’s first-ever major trophy last year – the Leagues Cup – the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has continued where he left off by leading them to the Supporters Shield in his first full season with the club.

Inter Miami have been absolutely rampant in 2024. They’ve won 20, drawn eight and lost just four of their 32 league outings this season and have now sealed the trophy given out to the MLS club with the best regular season record with two games to spare.

And should they win their final two games, Messi’s club will break the record for the most point amassed in a regular season.

It’s no surprise that they’ve done so well, given they boast North American soccer’s most high-profile import since Pele rocked up at New York Cosmos way back when. Messi may be 37 but he looks determined to put on a show for the US audiences in his twilight years, having notched 17 goals and 10 assists in just 17 MLS appearances this season. That’s a direct contribution to goal every 52.7 minutes, a ratio only slightly worse than his most prolific year at Barcelona.

Despite missing almost half of the season through injury or while away at the Copa America, it’s not totally out of the question that Messi ends the regular season with the Golden Boot – he’d need back-to-back hat-tricks to catch frontrunner Christian Benteke, but on the strength of his last display would you put it past him?

MESSIIIIIIIIII!!! Messi magic again to get his brace. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/tqT4Md1ydO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

Messi scored two in the first half of injury time in Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, the second an absolute pearler of a free-kick that saw his move above his boss David Beckham and level with his old mate Ronaldinho for career free-kicks.

But it was in the closing stages of the match that Messi truly demonstrated his greatness, completely bamboozling two hapless Columbus defenders to burst into the box and create a chance for Suarez.

This is the kind of skill that requires a Zapruder-esque frame-by-frame breakdown to understand quite how he managed it. The Columbus players, left eating his dust as if they were comedy Austin Powers henchmen, are probably still trying to work out how he wriggled away this morning.

“The first objective has been achieved and now we have to think about what’s next,” said Messi after the match.

“The first round is three games but then it’s one game and anything can happen. But we have the great advantage of playing all the games at home, which is what we were looking for. We are very strong at home.”

Messi will return to action for Argentina over the upcoming international break, which is bookended with the final MLS regular season matches against Toronto and New England. With more records in sight, they’re going to be required viewing.