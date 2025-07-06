“Even here, even now, he is beyond compare.”

That’s how the commentator chose to narrate Lionel Messi’s first goal in Inter Miami’s 4-1 victory over Montreal. And yet it was only the third most remarkable thing he did in a masterclass performance.

”We leave with pride to have achieved the goal of making it to the last 16 of the tournament,” Messi posted on Instagram following their Club World Cup elimination, a heavy 4-0 defeat to his former club PSG.

“Now to focus on MLS and all that is coming.”

The Club World Cup was a fun, lucrative distraction for Inter Miami but now it’s back to the day job.

Inter Miami’s captain used FIFA’s flagship tournament to remind the wider footballing world that he’s still got it.

In the group stage, he inspired Inter Miami to a brilliant 2-1 comeback victory over Porto – the first time in football history an MLS side has beaten a European club in a competitive match.

Even in a chastening defeat to PSG, he still showed a few moments of the old magic. It begged the question – could he still do it in Europe? We might soon find out.

Messi’s 39th year might be a special one. He’s raging against the dying of the light – sometimes a little too forcefully – and treating us to regular reminders of what we once had.

Against Montreal, a bizarrely uncharacteristic errant backpass gifted Montreal their early opener.

He soon made amends. Two goals. Both of them beauties. One assist. And one of the greatest passes you’ll see all season.

That’s now three successive MLS outings that Messi has scored two goals and notched one assist. The last player to achieve that feat was his former Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry, way back in 2012.

The full highlights are worth seeking out, but if we’re to pick out one moment we can’t look beyond his second goal – reminiscent of his legendary solo effort against Getafe almost two decades ago.

He picked up the ball just past the centre circle and immediately drove at the Montreal defence.

The pace isn’t what it once was, but his close control and fancy footwork are still more than capable of bamboozling the opposition. Facing a crowd of five Montreal defenders, he somehow found a way to wriggle through and slot home.

Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi Ankara Messi, Ankara Messi . 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DsvmC73hns — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2025

Messi’s record in Major League Soccer now stands at 31 goals and 17 assists in just 38 outings. Statistical proof, if it were ever needed, that this level is just child’s play for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“It was not easy to get back into the competition after spending a month playing in the Club World Cup, and I think the players handled it perfectly,” Mascherano said after the final whistle.

“The team had to work hard to turn it around, and they did an excellent job, right in line with the level we showed throughout the Club World Cup.

”So, honestly, it was a great night. We’re taking three much-needed points back to Miami to shift our focus back to MLS.”

Even with an individual as otherworldly brilliant as Messi, Inter Miami’s form has been sketchy this season. They’re sixth in the Eastern Conference table and have dropped points in almost half their MLS outings to date.

Messi is yet to win the MLS Cup and if recent contract negotiation reports are to be believed, this season might be his last chance.

But rolling back the years and looking as sharp as he does right now, you wouldn’t bet against it.

