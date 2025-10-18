Lionel Messi boasts a superb record in MLS since joining the league in 2023, although three bogey sides have emerged during that time.

In total, the 38-year-old has scored 47 goals in 52 MLS appearances, having also provided 27 assists for his teammates.

While Messi has made an impact against the majority of clubs in the league, a few of them have always seemed to have his number.

Here are the three MLS sides that Messi has failed to beat and has never registered a goal or assist against.

Chicago Fire

Inter Miami’s latest loss came at the hands of Chicago Fire, who beat them 5-3 in an end-to-end thriller.

While Messi did look lively and had 10 shots on the night, he failed to get on the scoresheet or produce an assist, despite creating three chances.

“In this game the person responsible for the plan and everything that happened is me,” Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano admitted in his post-match press conference.

“We prepared for one type of match, but it turned out to be something completely different.

“At half-time, we made changes that worked for stretches, but we clearly ran the risk of being exposed on the counter.

“It’s a shame, because as I told the players, it wasn’t about names but about our approach. We wanted to control possession, and this loss is entirely my responsibility.”

It’s not the first time that Messi has come unstuck against them either, having also failed to score in the goalless draw with them earlier in the season.

His record against Chicago Fire is now two games played, one draw, one loss, with no goal contributions in either match.

With the way Gregg Berhalter’s team have been playing lately, there’s a chance that they could play Inter Miami in the MLS playoffs. Watch this space.

FC Cincinnati

Messi has played Cincinnati on two occasions in MLS and has lost both fixtures.

He first played against them in 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute during Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss.

Messi then captained his side against them in July and lost the game 3-0, thanks to goals from Gerardo Valenzuela and Evander.

In fairness, Messi did beat Cincinnati in the US Open Cup back in 2023 and he produced two assists on that occasion.

However, he’s never registered a goal or assist against them in MLS.

San Jose Earthquakes

Messi has only played one game against the San Jose Earthquakes, which ended as a 3-3 draw.

He played the full 90 minutes and despite making an impact in the game, didn’t register a goal or assist.

Instead, it was Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba who stole the limelight that night, each producing two goal contributions each.

With San Jose Earthquakes currently 11th in the Western Conference, there’s a slim chance that they could meet Inter Miami in the MLS Cup final.

However, Messi will likely have to wait until next year before he gets the chance to play against them again.

