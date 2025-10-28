Lionel Messi is enjoying life in the United States, but he thinks MLS need to make one crucial rule change in order to grow the league.

Since arriving at Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has changed the landscape of MLS as the league has attracted more views than ever from around the globe.

However, Messi still thinks that in order for the league to grow even further, they should consider scrapping the existing salary cap rules.

While the salary cap does promote a competitive league, it does limit the number of high-quality players that join the league.

By scrapping the salary cap, Messi thinks that MLS would be in a better position to compete with other domestic leagues from around the world.

“Well, for starters, every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants — without limitations or rules for players to bring them in,” Messi said during an interview with NBC.

“I don’t think that today all teams in the United States, all clubs, have the power to do that, and I think that if they were given the freedom, many more important players would come and help the growth of the United States.

“Today, the Inter Miami brand is very strong, not only in the United States but also globally.

“I think the club made a huge change and grew in every way, both athletically and institutionally, and I think it still has a lot more to grow and continue to improve in every way.

“I think that growing soccer in the United States is possible.

“I think there are still big changes to be made so that teams can continue to grow, but I think there is a very important foundation in place where teams are prepared and want that growth, and I think it’s time to do it.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said the same

Messi isn’t the only high-profile player who’s had the same thoughts when it comes to MLS.

Ibrahimovic, who played for LA Galaxy between 2018 and 2019, has also urged the league to relax some of its rules.

During an interview with ESPN last year, he said: “It’s growing in the right direction but I think it’s growing slowly because when I was here I remember – it still is – it has too many rules to make it grow faster. It’s a slow process.

“But when it comes to the game, quality, the individuals, the game is growing and getting better and better. And you have the World Cup also in 2026, which will be important for the country and MLS, especially.

“I think when you bring over these big players and they’re showing their quality, you understand more how the level is in Europe.

“The level is much higher in Europe, with all due respect for MLS. But it’s growing.

“You need to build it from the base, it’s not only about the big stars coming and playing. They’re not the future they’re present.”

READ NEXT: Can Lionel Messi reach 1000 goals before his new contract expires in 2028?

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT