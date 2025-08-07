Who needs Lionel Messi? There’s a new sheriff in town – and Luis Suarez has delivered beautifully for our bleary-eyed transatlantic viewing pleasure.

Over the two years since Messi signed for Inter Miami, we’ve become accustomed to a new routine – scrolling through social media first thing in the morning to be treated to the Argentinian’s latest feat of ridiculousness.

As expected, fresh from winning the World Cup and with no fewer than eight Ballon d’Or under his belt, Messi has often made MLS look like child’s play. But he’s not the only European superstar having fun out there.

Inter Miami had to make do without their star man for their final Leagues Cup group stage outing against Pumas UNAM. Messi had been withdrawn early in the second game after suffering a minor muscle injury. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be back for the knockout stages.

But Inter Miami’s progression looked far from certain. They were up against it, having gone behind to the Mexican side midway through the first half.

Two of Messi’s most trusted right-hand men got them back into it. First of all, Suarez assisted summer signing Rodrigo de Paul – who notched the equaliser, and his first goal for Inter Miami, on the stroke of half time.

Then Suarez got on the scoresheet himself – with one of the most picture-perfect Panenka penalties you’ll ever see. Then he celebrated with a cowboy hat. Lovely stuff.

Filthy Panenka from Luis Suárez 😮‍💨 And wait for the celebration 🤠 pic.twitter.com/6uMB1R0T9n — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2025

“He’s always thinking about the team,” Javier Mascherano said after the match.

Even when he doesn’t have the ball, he works to reorganise. That kind of humility is rare in players who’ve been at the very top. I’m really happy for him.”

The Inter Miami head coach was full of praise for all his ex-Barcelona team-mates.

“They’re always looking to help the team – and help me,” Mascherano added, of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

“I had the chance to play alongside them, and they’re incredibly smart. They understand what we need. Today, we asked Busquets to shift into a back three, and he did it instantly. You don’t even need to look at the bench when you can make tactical adjustments with the players on the field.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Messi’s fit and available to play a part in the quarter-finals in 10 days’ time, but his old pals are stepping up in his absence.

Messi himself would’ve been proud to execute a Panenka as beautiful as Suarez’s.

The speed and trajectory of the ball was exactly what you want.

Just slow enough to give the helpless goalkeeper time to gaze up and see it sailing past into the back of the net, floating back down and teasing them – giving them a second’s pause that they might just be able to scramble back up and stop it.

No chance. The second the ‘keeper elected to dive, Suarez knew he’d scored.

