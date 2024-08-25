Marco Reus has already got MLS defenders begging for mercy – & it took just 10 minutes

Marco Reus simply wants to play football; his playing days have been dogged by injury and perhaps a dose of Californian sunshine will help the attacking midfielder enjoy the autumn of his career.

But that old competitive streak that lives in all elite footballers manifested itself at his unveiling a few weeks ago.

“I just wanted to play football and have fun with a new experience at a new club. LA Galaxy have not won the title for 10 years.

“This year I think they, or we, have a good chance to bring the championship back. That is why I am here.”

Reus is well aware of the scepticism surrounding his move, particularly from those back in Germany, where MLS is not as highly regarded.

“To be honest, MLS is not a popular league in Germany,” he admitted. “Of course, when players arrived here like Messi, for example, then they pay more attention to that.

“I think this league is great. They have a lot of good players in this league, especially in LA. I see a lot of good games so far.”

In his first appearance for LA Galaxy, Reus came off the bench to make an instant impact; with their game against Atlanta United goalless, the Borussia Dortmund legend provided a cute assist for Riqui Puig to break the deadlock.

If that got the Galaxy fans drooling, Reus had them applauding like seals eight minutes later when, after having his initial shot saved, the 35-year-old swept home the rebound to make the score 2-0.

Game won – solely thanks to Reus’ introduction. No wonder the club believe they’ve signed another star.

LA has a new star and his name is Marco Reus 💚🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/t8ceDR58f4 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 25, 2024

READ NEXT: The 10 most valuable MLS players in 2024 according to Transfermarkt

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 30 goalscorers in Major League Soccer history?

Despite the fact that Reus is now in his mid-thirties and has seen better days, his football IQ and ability level are unimpaired.

A club that has been star-struck from the start, LA Galaxy obviously see more than simply a big name in Reus.

According to their assessment, someone with experience and a winning attitude may be the game-changer for a team that hasn’t won the MLS Cup in over a decade.

“First and foremost, he obviously has a ton of quality, but it’s his work rate,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said during Reus’ unveiling at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“It’s his intelligence on the field, his quality in certain phases of the game. He’ll bring us quality and more final products, more final passes.”

Vanney’s confidence in the German is evident, especially when he highlighted the German’s ability in set-piece situations.

“Set-piece stuff: I just saw him on his own hitting set pieces today, and I think it was five out of six are in the upper corner. I don’t think we’ve scored on one of those in years.”

Reus is following in some illustrious footsteps given David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are three of Galaxy’s most famous ex-players.

Although LA Galaxy are the most successful team in MLS history, they have not won the title since a side including Robbie Keane did it in 2014.

Since then a new local rival has emerged in LAFC, who won the trophy in 2022, and now have French World Cup winners Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud in their squad.

But, with the team currently sitting on top of MLS’ Western Conference, dreams of snapping an agonizing 10-year title drought for the league’s all-time leading champions could soon materialise.

Reus can provide the boost a young squad needs to go on and break their silverware duck. But, on a personal level, the German will simply be pleased to be playing football again and enjoying what’s left of his career.

By Michael Lee