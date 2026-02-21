The 2026 MLS season kicks off this weekend and a lot has changed since Inter Miami CF won the MLS Cup in December.

The winter transfer window in MLS officially opened at the end of January and a number of clubs have bolstered their squads with new signings.

While the window is still open, we’ve taken a look at seven new signings we can’t wait to see in the MLS season.

James Rodriguez

Minnesota United pulled off arguably the most eye-catching move of the MLS offseason by signing Rodriquez on a free transfer.

He agreed to a short-term deal that will run up until the 2026 World Cup, with the club holding an option to extend his contract to December.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder arrives with some serious pedigree, having won two LaLiga titles, two Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and a Europa League.

“I’ve been in top leagues, but I wanted to play in this league,” Rodriguez said in his introduction at Allianz Field. “When the chance arose with this great club, things were progressing a bit slowly, but it happened.

“Both sides made an effort, and when a club trusts you, you have to give it your all so everyone feels good. That’s why I’m here, to help and hopefully win things.”

His move to America is the latest stop in a journeyman career that has also included stints at Everton, Al Rayyan, Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano and Leon.

The Colombia international has struggled with injury issues in recent years, but still possesses plenty of quality. He was named the best player at the 2024 Copa America and then led CONMEBOL in assists during qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Timo Werner

Werner is the latest German star to move to the MLS, after Marco Reus and Thomas Müller joined LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps, respectively.

He had a bit-part role at RB Leipzig and has now joined San Jose Earthquakes, signing a contract through to June 2028.

“It’s always a big decision to go to America, but everything is there to be successful,” Werner said after completing the move.

“The stadium and the facilities are beautiful. Also, it really impressed me that an experienced manager like Bruce [Arena], who has had so much success in the league, flew over here to Germany to talk to me about the plan.

“The Earthquakes fans can expect to get a player who gives everything on the pitch, every game. Every club I’ve joined, I’ve wanted to win a trophy. In the end, I’ve always delivered. That’s why I want to come to San Jose — to win.”

While his stock has fallen in recent years, the franchise still referred to Werner as “the biggest signing in Earthquakes history” in its official news release.

The 29-year-old was a Champions League winner with Chelsea and will now be hoping to rediscover the form from his first spell at RB Leipzig, where he netted 95 goals in 159 appearances.

Facundo Torres

Austin FC went into the transfer market looking to boost an attack that has produced the fewest goals in the Western Conference in each of the last two seasons.

They identified Torres as a top target and forked out $9.5million to sign the winger from Palmeiras, making him the third-most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The Uruguay international already possesses a vast amount of MLS experience, having spent three seasons with Orlando City from 2022-24.

He registered 37 goals and 15 assists in his 87 MLS appearances, while also scoring two goals in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup Final to lead Orlando to their first trophy.

If the 25-year-old can have a similar impact at Austin FC, that transfer fee will soon start to feel like a bargain.

Mateusz Bogusz

Alongside Torres, Bogusz is also a familiar name to MLS fans.

The attacking midfielder scored 24 goals and registered 19 assists in a two-season stint at Los Angeles FC and helped the club win their first-ever U.S. Open Cup title in 2024.

He joined Cruz Azul in January 2025 and lifted the Concacaf Champions Cup with the Mexican side, scoring a goal in the title-clinching win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

But the Poland international wasn’t a regular starter and has now decided to return to America, joining Houston Dynamo in a deal worth an initial $6million plus an extra $4million in add-ons.

His creativity and penchant for scoring spectacular goals will make him a fan favourite at Shell Energy Stadium, and the 24-year-old could push Houston back into the playoff picture.

German Berterame

Despite winning the MLS Cup, Inter Miami haven’t been resting on their laurels in the offseason as they bid for more major honours in 2026.

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair arrived on a free transfer, Sergio Reguilon and David Ayala have replaced the retired Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, while Rodrigo de Paul’s loan move has been turned into a permanent deal.

But Inter Miami’s most exciting move saw them sign Berterame from Monterrey after triggering the $15million release clause in his contract.

The striker netted 67 goals across all competitions in his three-and-a-half-year spell with the Mexican side, including three at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

While Inter Miami still have Luis Suarez on their books, the 39-year-old is firmly in his twilight years and may now be better suited to a super-sub role.

Berterame’s arrival also reduces the goal-scoring burden on Lionel Messi, who played as a false nine at the end of last season but is expected to go back into the No. 10 role.

With Messi supplying him with quality service, the 25-year-old will undoubtedly be among the favourites to win the MLS Golden Boot this season.

Stephen Eustaquio

Following the summer signing of Son Heung-Min, LAFC were one of the most in-form sides in the MLS in the second half of last season.

They’ve since bolstered their midfield options by signing Eustaquio from Porto on an initial loan deal, which includes an option to buy for around $7million.

He fell out of favour under Francesco Farioli but has made over 150 appearances for the Portuguese side, representing them in the Champions League and the Europa League as well as last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The 29-year-old also won the Canada Soccer Player of the Year award in 2023 and will be their vice-captain at this summer’s World Cup.

He could still be playing in Europe’s top leagues and was recently linked with a move to Celta Vigo, making this deal an impressive coup for LAFC.

Ezekiel Alladoh

While the MLS has often been viewed as a retirement home, a lot of sides now prefer to sign young talent instead of veteran international stars.

Philadelphia Union are a great example, and they’ve paid a club-record $4.5million to sign Alladoh, who emerged as a hot prospect in his year at Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

The 20-year-old striker has previously been linked with Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Club Brugge, but will now continue his development under freshly crowned MLS Coach of the Year Bradley Carnell.

“Ezekiel is a talented young striker who has shown encouraging potential in a competitive European league,” Carnell said.

“His pace, directness, and vertical movement provide a strong foundation, and at 6’3” he brings strength and an undeniable presence to the position.

“His work rate and high-level mentality align well with our system, and we’re excited to welcome him to Philadelphia as he continues to develop his game.”

