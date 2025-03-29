Stars from Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and DC United are among the highest-paid players in Major League Soccer in 2025.

With strict wage caps in place in MLS, clubs must work within their means when offering out contracts. That’s with the exception of three ‘Designated Players’ per team who are allowed to be paid above the wage cap.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve assessed the 10 highest-earning players in MLS in 2025.

10. Walker Zimmerman – £47,633 per week

Somewhat surprisingly, Zimmerman is the only United States player to make an appearance on this list.

The next highest-paid native player after Zimmerman is Jordan Morris at Seattle Sounders, who earns just over £25,000 per week.

9. Hugo Cuypers – £48,198 per week

The Belgian forward scored 10 goals in his debut MLS season for Chicago Fire and five games into 2025, he’s already halfway to matching that tally.

Currently averaging a strike every 74.6 minutes in MLS, Cuypers is justifying his wage right now.

8. Hany Mukhtar – £56,564 per week

You won’t find many players in MLS who have been as consistent as Mukhtar has over the last four years.

Since 2021, the German attacking midfielder has produced 101 goal contributions in 140 games, averaging a goal or assist every 117.4 minutes.

With that sort of record, it’s no wonder that he’s the highest-paid player at Nashville SC.

7. Riqui Puig – £59,541 per week

LA Galaxy landed themselves an absolute bargain when they signed Puig on a free transfer.

The former Barcelona star has taken MLS by storm and he played a key role in LA Galaxy winning the MLS Cup last season.

In the league alone, Puig produced 26 goal contributions from midfield last season and was undoubtedly one of the best players in the league.

Unfortunately, after suffering an ACL injury in November last year, he’s set to spend the majority of 2025 on the sidelines.

6. Carles Gil – £59,541 per week

Premier League fans might remember Gil from his stint with Aston Villa back in 2015.

Things never quite worked out for the Spaniard in England, but he’s been one of New England Revolution’s best players since his arrival in 2019.

Earning a weekly salary of £59,541, he’s currently the highest-paid player at the club.

5. Christian Benteke – £63,262 per week

Benteke rolled back the years for DC United last season and won the MLS Golden Boot, outscoring the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

“It was a good season for me personally,” Benteke said via GOAL when reflecting on last season.

“I’m really proud about myself. Sometimes when you don’t score goals, your team doesn’t win, it’s so easy to give up.

“But I stick to it and I feel it’s the work that I’ve been putting in and this is a way to celebrate a good season.”

4. Emil Forsberg – £80,455 per week

After spending eight years with RB Leipzig, Forsberg made the switch to New York Red Bulls last year and became their highest-paid player in the process.

The 33-year-old had a decent debut season in MLS, producing 14 goal contributions in 23 appearances.

3. Lorenzo Insigne – £111,639 per week

The diminutive Italian winger signed a bumper contract with Toronto FC upon his arrival in 2022.

At the time of his signing, it was reported that Insigne was the outright highest-paid player in the league, but he’s since been surpassed by two players.

Still, earning a weekly salary of £111,639 puts him among the highest-paid players in the league.

2. Sergio Busquets – £126,524 per week

During his final years at Barcelona, Busquets was reportedly earning £387,000 per week and was one of the highest-paid players in Europe.

At Inter Miami, he’s not quite earning that sort of money, but according to Capology, he is the second-highest-paid player in the league.

Still going strong at 36, we reckon the Spaniard still has a few years left in him yet.

1. Lionel Messi – £178,622 per week

Unsurprisingly, Messi is the highest-paid player in MLS, taking home £178,622 per week to play for Inter Miami.

That’s only a snip compared to what he was earning at PSG and Barcelona, although that figure doesn’t take into consideration his revenue shares with Apple and Adidas.

Prior to signing for Inter Miami, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal did offer the Argentine forward a contract worth a reported £1billion, which he rejected.

