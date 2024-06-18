It’s an exciting time to be a Major League Soccer fan right now, with the league home to some of the game’s all-time greats and some seriously exciting young superstars – but which attacking players are the most productive?

The 2024 season has just passed the halfway point and as plenty of international players peel away from the league for the Copa America, Euro 2024 and other fixtures, it’s as good a time as ever to take stock on performances across both conferences.

Proceedings are incredibly tight at the top of both the Eastern and Western conferences, with neither Inter Miami nor Real Salt Lake peeling away and the competition for a spot in the play-offs as tight as ever.

Reliable attackers are the difference between zero and three points and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the players with the most goals and assists per 90 at the time of writing.

10. Christian Benteke – 0.90

D.C. United are sat just outside the play-off spots and struggling down in 10th in the Eastern Conference, but it’s not a reflection on Benteke who has been imperious so far this season and boasts 0.9 goals and assists per 90 on average.

That number is inflated by the Belgian’s rather impressive 13 goals from 16 games, which includes a hat-trick against Atlanta United, but one singular assist isn’t helping his cause. He’s currently second in the league’s top scorer chart.

=. Carlos Andres Gomez – 0.97

The 21-year-old winger has enjoyed a stellar season so far for Real Salt Lake, who are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run at the top of the Western Conference.

Gomez is currently averaging 0.97 goals and assists per 90, breaking down into 0.56 goals and 0.42 assists. The Colombian has burst to life in his second MLS season and – if selected – could be one to watch at the 2024 Copa America.

=. Evander – 0.97

Perhaps remembered by some for a spell in Europe with Midtjylland, Evander moved back across the pond in 2023 and is now strutting his stuff in midfield for the Portland Timbers.

Never capped at senior level for Brazil despite winning the under-17 South American championship at youth level, his form this season might just give Dorival something to think about before 2024 is over, even if he hasn’t made the Copa America squad.

Evander currently boasts seven goals and six assists from 14 MLS games this season. From midfield too, might we add. A fine effort.

7. Dejan Joveljic – 1.05

It’s not been a perfect first half of the season for LA Galaxy who sit third in the Western Conference behind leaders RSL and local rivals Los Angeles FC, but they’d be a lot worse off without Joveljic, whose average splits into 0.81 goals and 0.24 assists per 90.

The 24-year-old striker was on fire at the beginning of the season, scoring in each of his first five games, and has recently bounced back from a more difficult spell with a goal and an assist against Sporting Kansas City.

6. Denis Bouanga – 1.06

Ever so slightly ahead of Joveljic is LAFC’s Bouanga, who claimed the 2023 Golden Boot as he fired them to the MLS Cup.

So far this season, the Gabon international has already punched in 12 goals and assisted a further seven – a fine return for a player operating primarily from the left flank.

If you don’t know about Bouanga, get to know. He’s a brilliant watch.

5. Robin Lod – 1.14

A versatile midfield option, Finland international Lod has been playing his football in the State of Minnesota – the land of 10,000 lakes – since 2019. Yep, pre-COVID – he’s way cooler than the rest.

Five goals and eight assists already this season give him averages of 0.44 and 0.7 per 90, which is a strong return. He’s been the driving force in an impressive Minnesota who are flying high in the Western Conference in fourth.

They’ve never actually won the MLS Cup or any major honour for that matter, but perhaps this season is the one where they can dream.

=. Cristian Arango – 1.18

Another Real Salt Lake star, Arango has been pretty much unplayable this season and is currently averaging 0.95 goals and 0.24 assists per 90.

He returned to MLS in 2023 after a one-season spell with LAFC back in 2021-22, but has found a much happier home in Salt Lake City. Arango has bagged 16 goals from 18 league games so far, while also weighing in with four assists.

The best part? He’s already netted two hat-tricks this season. Two. Lad’s taking the piss. We’re demanding a hat-trick of hat-tricks before the season is over.

READ: The 10 players with the most assists in MLS in 2024: Lionel Messi leads the way…

=. Luciano Acosta – 1.18

A three-time MLS Best XI player, a two-time MLS All-Star and the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2023, it’s no surprise to see Acosta up at the top of this list with some of the very best to do it.

The 30-year-old has found his groove in the last few years and FC Cincinnati are reaping the rewards of that, sitting pretty in second in the Eastern Conference behind only Inter Miami.

Acosta has seven goals and 12 assists from 17 games thus far, turning creator this season and forming a lethal partnership with Yuya Kubo.

2. Luis Suarez – 1.33

What’s stopping Acosta and FC Cincinnati so far this season? Luis Suarez, Inter Miami and a certain somebody else who we’re sure you’ll be able to guess.

Since reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates this season, Suarez has picked up where he left off with Gremio last season – scoring for fun. He’s averaging 0.94 goals per 90 and 0.39 assists per 90 on top of that, with the stats translating to 12 goals and five assists from 16 games for Gerardo Martino’s side.

The 37-year-old is ageing like a fine wine across the pond and MLS is yet to find a way to stop him from causing havoc. The Uruguayan is feasting in his debut season (not literally – he’s grown out of that).

1. Lionel Messi – 1.91

Come on, who else?

Messi is now only four goals away from equalling Gonzalo Higuain (29) as Inter Miami’s all-time top scorer. Given that he’s already bagged 12 this season and set up a further nine, we’re pretty sure he’ll have that accolade to his name by the time the season is out.

His influence – alongside his former Barcelona colleagues – has been nothing short of colossal, transforming Inter Miami from a floundering pipe dream of David Beckham’s into a genuinely ruthless outfit who sit top of the Eastern Conference and are genuinely on course for a first ever MLS Cup.

He’ll now break to defend the Copa America with Argentina and the rest of MLS will desperately hope he returns knackered. The one thing more dangerous than a refreshed Messi? Messi under Phil Neville. They should all simply be grateful that the stars never aligned.