Son Heung-min has announced that he’s leaving Tottenham after 10 years, and MLS outfit LAFC are reportedly in pole position to sign him.

If the move goes through, the 33-year-old South Korea international will join the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry as one of the Premier League greats to try a new challenge out in the United States.

We’ve identified six more Premier League stalwarts who could soon follow Sonny over to Major League Soccer.

Christian Eriksen

The experienced Dane has been tight-lipped on his future following the expiration of his Manchester United contract last month.

Ambitious Championship outfit Wrexham have held talks with the 33-year-old playmaker but we’d be surprised if he’s willing to drop down to the second tier.

Eriksen reportedly snubbed MLS interest last summer to remain at Old Trafford but you imagine there’ll be more offers on the table this time around. It seems a decent fit at this stage of his career – maybe even a reunion with his old pals Sonny and Lloris out in the LA sunshine?

Victor Lindelof

Another one released by Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils at the end of last season, the 31-year-old Sweden international is searching for a new club/

Lindelof made almost 200 Premier League appearances for Manchester United and could well remain at a decent European level, with Juventus, Inter Milan and Benfica reportedly among those sniffing around his signature.

In truth, MLS links have been pretty thin on the ground but that’s not to say there isn’t interest. He’d have a lot to offer any side looking to bolster their backline.

Kurt Zouma

Things have fizzled out pretty underwhelmingly in recent years for Zouma, who on his day was among the more dependable centre-backs in the Premier League.

He saw out the final year of his West Ham contract away on loan at lesser-known Saudi outfit Al-Orobah and it looks as though his Premier League days are behind him following stints with Chelsea, Stoke, Everton and the Hammers.

Still only 30 years of age, we could certainly see the former France international rekindling his career in a new environment.

Jack Harrison

The only name on this list still in his twenties, Harrison has arrived at something of a career impasse this summer.

For now, he’s knuckling down and training with parent club Leeds United after two so-so years away on loan at Everton, but it remains to be seen whether he factors into Daniel Farke’s Premier League plans. Winning the fans back over after playing no role in their Championship promotion is another awkward question.

He already has MLS experience, having come through at New York City back when they boasted Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Could a return be on the cards?

Ilkay Gundogan

Pep Guardiola hinted that Man City’s five-time Premier League winner could be allowed to depart before the end of the window amid reported interest from Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old has poured cold water over that idea for now, though.

“I have one more year left on my contract and I’m very happy here – I think everybody knows that. I am enjoying my football,” he told reporters.

“I still believe I have several years in me at the highest level by taking good care of myself. I’ve proven last season when I didn’t miss a game. I’m available, I’m fit, I want to play at the highest level for much longer.”

We’ll see if he changes his tune if he’s struggling for gametime come the start of the 2025-26 campaign, though. Galatasaray remains the most likely destination, but Gundogan has stated his interest in playing in the United States before.

Jamie Vardy

No MLS club has the veteran goalscorer on their ‘discovery’ lists, which gives them first refusal over a player should they want to join, but rumours continue to swirl.

New York Red Bulls are one of the clubs said to be negotiating, while Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith – who worked with Vardy at Leicester – has already stated that he’s already tried once to bring him stateside.

We’d love nothing more than Vardy sh*tousing MLS defences. Make it happen.

