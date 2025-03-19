Current Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham stars are among the Premier League players who have been linked with a move to MLS this summer.

While MLS clubs have been steering away from signing ageing stars from Europe in recent years, they still pick up the odd big name every now and again.

Having taken a closer look at the rumour mill, here are six Premier League stars who have been linked with a move to MLS this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne

With his contract at Manchester City set to expire at the end of the season, it seems more than likely that the Belgian will be on the move this summer.

While the 33-year-old has been attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, a move to MLS cannot be ruled out.

San Diego FC have been closely monitoring the playmaker in recent months and have been tipped to make a move for him once his contract expires.

Ilkay Gundogan

The German midfielder made the romantic return to the Etihad last summer, although things haven’t exactly worked out.

Having struggled to recapture his form in the Premier League, it seems more than likely that he will leave the club in the summer upon his contract expiring.

A move to MLS could be on the cards for the 34-year-old, especially since he’s spoken highly of the league in the past.

“I don’t have a concrete plan. But I would trust myself to play in another league abroad,” Gundogan told DAZN in 2020.

“When I am 32, 33 and I realise that I can’t keep my level or it is dropping.

“If I were to say the sporting challenge might not be that high anymore, then things like the U.S. are definitely an alternative, also because of the life there and the other opportunities you have.”

Son Heung-min

While Son is still under contract until 2026, a move this summer cannot be ruled out.

The 32-year-old has been one of the most prolific Premier League forwards of the last decade, but he has been on a downward slope over the past 12 months.

Some initial links to MLS have emerged in recent months, although there is nothing concrete at this stage.

Jamie Vardy

Could Vardy call it quits on his 13-year Leicester City career this summer?

With Leicester’s relegation to the Championship all but confirmed, Vardy will have a big decision to make this summer, with his current deal set to expire.

The last time Leicester were relegated he was linked with a move to MLS, but chose to stick it out with the Foxes and he fired them to promotion in the process.

Fast forward to 2025 and the 38-year-old appears to be in the same situation once again.

Charlotte FC tried to sign the marksman last summer, but Vardy rejected their advances in favour of signing a one-year extension with Leicester.

“I did text him to see if he wanted to come over to America,” Charlotte boss Dean Smith told GiveMeSport.

“I knew that it was going to be hard once he took Leicester back to the Premier League. [I love] his enthusiasm for the game.

“He doesn’t train as much as he used to, and he won’t get as many minutes as he used to, but if he’s used right he’ll be really, really good.”

Raheem Sterling

His loan move to Arsenal hasn’t exactly worked out and the 30-year-old could do with a fresh start elsewhere next season.

According to GiveMeSport, Sterling himself would be open to a fresh challenge in MLS, proving that the right offer comes along.

Inter Miami are among the clubs interested, although they would face competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Europe.

Casemiro

Atlanta United have been linked with the Brazilian in recent months, although his current salary at Manchester United would pose an issue to any MLS club that tries to sign him.

His existing deal with the Red Devils is still valid until 2026 and he’s currently earning a reported weekly wage of £350,000.

He wouldn’t be able to earn that in MLS, but if his deal with United is terminated by mutual consent, a switch to MLS could be on the cards.