Stars from Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire are among the top MLS wonderkids in EA FC 25 with an 80+ potential.

While MLS has made a name for itself by luring old superstars to the United States, there are plenty of promising youngsters who currently play in the league.

Using the FutWiz database, we’ve found the 17 MLS wonderkids with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25.

Note: in order to qualify for this list, the player must be 21 years old or younger and have a potential of 80 or above in Career Mode.

Patrickson Delgado (80 potential)

Currently on loan from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, FC Dallas fans have had the chance to see Delgado develop with them on loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder is rated 64 on FC 25, but he has a lofty potential of 80 in the game.

Chris Brady (80 potential)

Brady solidified himself as Chicago Fire’s first-choice goalkeeper last season and despite the club’s struggles in 2024, he still ranks among the top prospects in the league.

The 20-year-old is the only goalkeeper that features on this list and if he continues to develop at his current rate, the sky is the limit.

Obed Vargas (80 potential)

The 19-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an eye-catching campaign for Seattle Sounders in 2024. He predominately plays as a holding midfielder but does chip in with the odd goal or assist too.

Edier Ocampo (80 potential)

Prior to his move to Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer, Rangers were reportedly trying to sign the teenage full-back.

Ocampo started his career with Colombian side Atletico Nacional and he’s now continuing his development with Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.

While his base rating in FC 25 is only 67, he’s projected to reach 80 once he hits his prime.

David Ruiz (80 potential)

Ruiz really is living the dream right now, isn’t he? Currently playing for Inter Miami and playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, it’s what dreams are made from.

The 20-year-old midfielder has also represented Honduras on seven occasions and has scored three goals in that time. Remember the name.

Julian Aude (81 potential)

In years gone by, LA Galaxy have always been known for their old superstars, but in 2024 the tide seems to be changing on the West Coast.

Along with some star names like Marco Reus and Riqui Puig, the club also have a number of talented youngsters on their books right now.

Among them is Aude, an Argentine left-back with a potential of 81 in FC 25.

Georgios Koutsias (81 potential)

The Greek forward started his career with PAOK and moved to MLS last year when Chicago Fire came calling.

He’s still in the early days of his career and has predominately been used as an impact player since moving to the United States.

Jack McGlynn (81 potential)

The 21-year-old has already racked up over 100 appearances for Philadelphia Union since making his debut for the club in 2021.

Earlier this year the United States midfielder received his first international call-up and made his debut against Slovenia. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Jalen Neal (81 potential)

Neal joined the LA Galaxy academy back in 2016 and he’s still at the club to this day. Now aged 21, he’s developed into a solid centre-half and still has the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

Niko Tsakiris (81 potential)

The 19-year-old midfielder made his senior debut for San Jose Earthquakes back in 2022 and he’s since racked up 46 appearances for the club.

In FC 25, he has a base rating of 61, but he could grow to as high as 81 based on his potential.

Kevin Kelsy (81 potential)

The towering Venezuelan forward is currently on with FC Cincinnati from his parent club Shakhtar Donetsk.

During his time in MLS, he’s certainly made a decent impression, scoring six goals and averaging a strike every 200 minutes.

With a potential of 81 in FC 25, he’s someone to look out for in the future.

Esmir Bajraktarevic (81 potential)

The New England Revolution youngster has a base rating of 63 in FC 25, but he has the potential to reach a rating of 81.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has featured in 27 MLS games this season and has produced four goal contributions in that time.

Tomas Aviles (81 potential)

After coming through the Racing Club academy, Aviles was picked up by Inter Miami last summer.

The 20-year-old defender certainly isn’t shy about getting stuck in as he’s racked up 11 yellow cards in MLS alone this season, averaging a booking every 184 minutes.

Federico Redondo (82 potential)

A fellow Argentine Inter Miami wonderkid that’s worth looking out for is Redondo who has a potential of 82 in FC 25.

The 21-year-old already has a base rating of 74 in the game which is higher than anyone else on this entire list.

David Martinez (82 potential)

The 18-year-old Venezuelan winger arrived at LAFC back in February from Monagas.

Currently averaging a goal contribution every 76.25 minutes in MLS, Martinez has made a good impression in most of his cameo appearances so far.

Benjamin Cremaschi (82 potential)

Former Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs has described Cremaschi as a ‘super talent’ and Inter Miami fans certainly enjoy having him around.

While the 19-year-old did miss a chunk of the season through injury, he still contributed to Inter Miami winning their first-ever Supporters’ Shield.

The attacking midfielder has already been capped by the United States and we can’t wait to see what level he’s able to reach in the coming years.

Diego Luna (83 potential)

According to FC 25, Luna is the MLS youngster with the largest potential. The Real Salt Lake star has a base rating of 68, but he could grow to as high as 83 according to his potential.

Given how well he’s performed throughout 2024, the hype surrounding the 21-year-old is more than justified. In MLS alone, the attacking midfielder has chipped in with 14 goal contributions this season with six goals and eight assists.