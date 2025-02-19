Stars from Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and Atlanta United are among the most valuable players in MLS heading into the 2025 campaign.

While MLS used to have a reputation as a retirement home for Europe’s ageing stars, the league is now teeming with young and dynamic ballers – along with the odd superstar.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve assessed the 12 most valuable MLS players in 2025.

=8. Denis Bouanga – £8.3million

While Bouanga might have turned 30 last year, he’s still undoubtedly one of the most valuable players in MLS.

Across the last two MLS campaigns, he’s produced a whopping 60 goals and assists, averaging a goal or assist every 99 minutes.

With that sort of record, it’s no wonder that he’s the most valuable player at LAFC.

=8. Emmanuel Latte Lath – £8.3million

Atlanta United broke the MLS transfer record to sign Latte Lath from Middlesbrough last month in a deal worth £22.5million.

As per Transfermarkt, his actual market value is only £8.3million, but we’re in no doubt that the 26-year-old will deliver the goods in the United States.

A number of Premier League clubs had also been sniffing around the prolific forward in January, but Atlanta United managed to fend off the competition to land his signature.

We can’t wait to see him in action this season.

=8. Aleksey Miranchuk – £8.3million

The creative midfielder made a decent impression after arriving at Atlanta United last summer, averaging a goal contribution every 175 minutes in MLS.

=8. Joseph Paintsil – £8.3million

The winger played a key role in LA Galaxy winning the MLS Cup Playoffs as he chipped in with 14 goals and eight assists throughout his debut campaign.

Now aged 27, it’s no surprise that he now seems to be hitting his prime.

=8. Anders Dreyer – £8.3million

Following some eye-catching years with Anderlecht, San Diego snapped up the 26-year-old in a deal worth just shy of £4million.

Given his actual market value is double what they paid, it looks like San Diego got themselves a decent deal. We can’t wait to see him make his MLS debut later this month.

=6. Gabriel Pec – £9.9million

Considering the Brazilian produced 32 goal contributions in MLS last season, his market value of £9.9million seems fairly modest.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most talented wingers in MLS and it’s no surprise that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool were reportedly sniffing around him in January.

We’re expecting another big season from the LA Galaxy star.

=6. Hirving Lozano – £9.9million

After enjoying stints in Europe with Napoli and PSV, Lozano made the switch to MLS in January to join San Diego FC.

The 29-year-old struggled with injuries during his final season at PSV, but hopefully he’s put them behind heading into the 2025 campaign.

=4. Kevin Denkey – £11.6million

FC Cincinnati agreed a deal to sign Denkey in November before the move was made permanent in January.

The MLS club splashed a club record £12.8million to bring him to the United States which is slightly more than his current market value according to Transfermarkt.

During his five-year spell at Cercle Brugge, the Togo international boasted a superb scoring record with 66 goals in 152 appearances.

If he manages to score at that rate in MLS, FC Cincinnati will be more than happy with the money they’ve spent on him.

=4. Evander – £11.6million

Following some impressive years with Portland Timbers, FC Cincinnati agreed a deal to sign the attacking midfielder earlier this month.

With both Denkey and Evander now available at their disposal, we’re expecting Pat Noonan’s side to score plenty of goals this season.

3. Miguel Almiron – £13.2million

Six years since leaving Atlanta United, Almiron made his return to the MLS club in January.

The Paraguay international became a cult hero during his spell at Newcastle United and racked up over 200 appearances during his spell in England.

However, after slipping down the pecking order in 2024-25, a January move seemed inevitable and the return to Atlanta should suit him well.

“I don’t think I’ve changed a lot. I think I’m still young,” Almiron told reporters upon his return to MLS.

“I think I’m still the same Miguel, the same will to compete, the same will to win, but now I’m going to have to work doubly as hard just to repay all the confidence that the team and the fans have in me.”

=1. Riqui Puig – £16.6million

We’re in no doubt that Puig could easily do the business in one of Europe’s top five leagues, but he seems to be enjoying life in the United States right now.

The former Barcelona academy graduate played a key role in LA Galaxy winning the MLS Cup Playoffs last season, producing 26 goal contributions from midfield.

Considering he’s still just 25, he likely still has the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

=1. Lionel Messi – £16.6million

Despite being one of the oldest players in MLS, Messi still ranks as the joint-highest most-valuable star in the league.

The Inter Miami playmaker produced numerous moments of quality last season, averaging a goal or assist every 50.8 minutes in MLS.

He’s been looking sharp in pre-season too and we can’t wait to see what he’s capable of delivering for Inter Miami in 2025. Watch this space.