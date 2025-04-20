Olivier Giroud has won the Puskas Award before – and he’ll be up for contention in 2025 if there’s any justice in the world after this scorching free-kick in the MLS.

Giroud won the award back in 2017 for his outrageous scorpion-kick for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, a finish that made your dad let out the kind of noise he previously reserved for your conception.

And the former Gunners and Chelsea striker finally secured his first goal for LAFC in the MLS since his much-anticipated transfer last summer.

Giroud has struggled to adjust to the league and to head coach Steve Cherundolo’s system, typically wanting the ball to feet instead of having to run and risk leaving a hair out of place.

But he wound back the years against Portland Timbers with a free-kick nobody realised Giroud had in his locker.

With his LAFC side trailing 2–0, the 38-year-old stepped up to the set-piece just outside the box and looked strangely determined, like a long-suffering employee steeling himself before handing in his resignation.

Giroud proceeded to hammer his shot with the heat of a thousand suns off the crossbar and into the back of the net, rendering goalkeeper James Pantemis’ presence academic.

Any true football fan is a sucker for a goal that thuds the crossbar on its remorseless journey goalward and it’s no surprise that a handsome b*stard like Giroud would indulge in this aesthetic pleasure.

Olivier Giroud’s first MLS goal is a beauty of a free kick. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Dl6X6hvhCO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 20, 2025

The goal sparked a comeback for LAFC, who eventually drew the match at 3–3 through a Denis Bouanga penalty in the 90th minute, claiming a point in a match they had otherwise dominated.

Before his goal, Giroud had failed to score in 16 MLS appearances, often struggling to keep up with LAFC’s counter-attacking strategies, after a European career that saw him play the role of target man to perfection.

The goal wasn’t his first for the club, though, with the 38-year-old finding the back of the net in the US Open Cup action against Sporting Kansas City in 2024.

Giroud has previously spoken about his ambitions to end his career in America, backing himself to thrive in the MLS after his success in Europe.

“Well, it was a bit crazy, if I can say,” the 2018 World Cup winner said at his unveiling in August 2024.

“Because my dream was one day to play in MLS if possible, to be honest with you – and my friends and my family know that – in Los Angeles.

“In 2020, back in the days, I was close to sign for Inter Milan; [instead] I signed for AC Milan one year after.

“Before that, I met someone from LA Galaxy; I told them it’s not the right time for me to leave Europe.

“And yeah, I had this in my mind – to join LAFC for me is destiny, and that’s where God wanted me to be, to be there with you guys.”

It’s a thrill to see Giroud, who was admired by many neutral fans during his time in the Premier League, proving that class remains permanent with his stunning first MLS goal.

Now, somebody go and get him on the shortlist for the Puskas.

By Michael Lee

READ NEXT: The 8 highest-rated MLS players on EA FC 25: Messi, Suarez, Giroud….



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 30 goalscorers in Major League Soccer history?