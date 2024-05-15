MLS is home to some truly elite playmakers and stars from Inter Miami, DC United and LAFC are among the top assisters in the league.

The ability to create chances is invaluable to a team and thankfully for fans of MLS, the league has plenty of creative gems to offer.

We’ve taken a closer look at MLS in 2024 and have narrowed down the 10 players with the most assists so far.

Note: when two players are tied on the same number of assists, we have separated them by their assist per 90 ratio.

10. Andres Gomez – 4 assists

The Real Salt Lake attacking midfielder narrowly edges out the likes of Joseph Paintsil, Quinn Sullivan and Riqui Puig with a slightly superior assist-per-90 ratio.

Gomez has formed a great partnership with fellow Colombian Cristian Arango and has produced an impressive four assists so far.

9. Denis Bouanga – 5 assists

The LAFC winger was among the most clinical players in world football last year as he scored a whopping 40 goals throughout the calendar year of 2023.

He’s continued to score on a regular basis this season, but his creative output has been just as impressive. In 12 MLS games, he’s already produced five assists which is just one shy from his entire assist tally last season.

8. Luis Suarez – 5 assists

The Inter Miami forward has taken to life in MLS with ease. Currently averaging a goal contribution every 51.5 minutes, Suarez is making light work of the competition.

Along with leading the race for the Golden Boot, the former Barcelona man also ranks among the most creative players in the league with five assists.

7. Nicolas Lodeiro – 5 assists

Still going strong at 35, Lodeiro has made a good start to his Orlando City career after enjoying several standout years with Seattle Sounders.

His best performance of the season so far came against Philadelphia Union as the Uruguayan midfielder created three goals in Orlando City’s dramatic 3-2 triumph.

6. Luciano Acosta – 6 assists

Acosta was one of only five players who got into double figures for assists in MLS last season and he’s already on track to do the same once again this year.

The diminutive attacking midfielder continues to come up clutch for FC Cincinnati and his performances this season have been nothing short of sensational.

He’s been involved in 80% of the goals that FC Cincinnati have scored and his creative instincts still rank him alongside some of the best players in the league.

5. Jared Stroud – 6 assists

The United States winger has formed a great partnership with Christian Benteke this season as four of his six assists have set up the former Crystal Palace star.

Stroud has been especially useful in his last couple of matches as he’s produced four assists in his last two outings for DC United. That’s some effort.

4. Dante Vanzeir – 6 assists

New York Red Bulls have started the new campaign well and it’s largely thanks to the creativity of Vanzeir. The Belgian forward has created 30% of the goals that Sandro Schwarz’s side have scored which is some going.

3. Robin Lod – 6 assists

After missing the majority of last season through injury, Lod has returned to the Minnesota United XI with a point to prove this season.

He’s already produced six assists which is only one less than he’s managed in the last three campaigns combined. If he maintains his current rate, he’s on track to having the best season of his career to date.

2. Cristian Espinoza – 7 assists

The Argentine attacking midfielder has picked up from where he left off last season. Having already created seven goals, he’s just one assist shy from matching his tally from last season.

Espinoza is currently creating 2.6 chances per game and is only just pipped to the top spot of this list.

1. Lionel Messi – 9 assists

Who else? We all knew that Messi would make light work of MLS defences, but his numbers this season have been nothing short of spectacular.

He’s been involved in 54% of the goals that Inter Miami have scored this season and along with ranking among the league’s top scorers, he’s also top of the assisters pile.

Now 36 years old, it’s unclear how much longer he’ll continue playing for. We’ve just got to enjoy his moments of brilliance while he’s still at the top of his game.