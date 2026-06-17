Signed Lionel Messi World Cup shirt listed from 99p in historic auction

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An 2022 Argentina shirt signed by Lionel Messi is going on sale with a starting price of less than a pound.

The ex-Barcelona superstar made his 2026 World Cup debut with a stunning hat trick against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game, putting him level with Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time top scorer.

Having won the World Cup in 2022, Messi is going for a historic second title at the age of 38 and his autograph is one of the most coveted in the world of sports, with shirts, boots and balls selling for tens of thousands of pounds.

A shirt signed by Messi and with a certificate of authenticity is going on sale in an Ebay Live auction tonight with a starting price of just 99p.

Fans will be clamouring to bid on the shirt in the unique auction hosted by fellow World Cup winner Patrick Vieira at 5pm UK time on Ebay Live here.

The auction, which will also feature stories and anecdotes from Vieira’s illustrious career for France and Arsenal, is one of the first ever to feature Messi’s autograph in a live auction format on the site and the shirt is likely to be the most popular lot of the day.

Fans who watch the live stream will also be able to buy Arsenal shirts signed by Vieira and legendary striker Dennis Bergkamp, plus kits signed by World Cup winners including Brazilian Ronaldo, Fabio Cannavaro, and Paulo Maldini.

The auction will also include signed boots from Vieira and Luka Modric, as well as signed World Cup footballs.

The host, Patrick Vieira, is in New York covering the World Cup for TV and he is taking time out to host the Ebay Live auction at 5pm. The auction takes place before the long wait for England to begin their World Cup campaign is over as Thomas Tuchel’s side take on Croatia.

The match kicks off at 9pm UK time and is a first chance to see Tuchel’s side in tournament football.