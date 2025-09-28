Lionel Messi may remain the MLS’s most renowned player – but there’s a strong argument that Son Heung-min is the league’s real MVP.

Son arrived just after LAFC had been eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup.

They’d won just four of their last 12 games in all competitions and faced a fixture pile-up reminiscent of rush hour on the M32.

Yet, by dint of his personality alone, Son managed to immediately lighten the mood.

“He brings a smile to work every day,” coach Steve Cherundolo said. A month later, his praise was even more effusive.

“What I’m most impressed [with] is how Sonny treats people. His fans and his teammates,” Cherundolo said.

“He’s an incredible human being. He’s very gracious. He’s patient. And he’s just a fine human being.”

Being nice is one thing, but it’s hardly likely that your grandma will win next year’s Ballon d’Or. Happily, Son remains a sensational footballer too.

With LAFC beating St. Louis City thanks to Denis Bouanga’s 23rd goal of the season, Son pressed his foot down on the stricken opponents’ neck just before the interval.

Collecting a pass from Artem Smoliakov, the 33-year-old motored into the area unchallenged and rifled a fierce shot past the hapless Roman Burki.

Critics may ask whether the opposition could have closed him down, as would have been inevitable in the Premier League.

But that deflects away from the majesty of Son in full flight, his aura doing half the work against less-renowned MLS defences.

The Tottenham legend capped off the scoring with his second and LAFC’s third in the second half, capping off a fine team move with a sweeping finish.

With eight goals in eight matches for his new club, there is no questioning Son’s application for the task at hand.

Bouanga and Son became the first duo in MLS history to score 17 consecutive goals for a club in a single regular season.

They have 18 goals between them in their eight matches together and LAFC, already qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs, strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Western Conference.

“Sonny is a very good player and a very good pal on the field and outside the field,” Bouanga said in a recent interview.

“This connection that we have, this chemistry, it was automatic.”

Son, predictably, has deflected the praise, saying that he appreciated the welcome he’s received.

“What should I say? I never expected, to be honest, that welcome or support,” he said two weeks ago.

“It seems very crazy. But I love that. I’m a very, very happy guy, lucky guy, having this amazing support behind me. I want to give always something back.

“I just want to say thank you.”

Even Lionel Messi, who has racked up goals and assists for fun in the MLS, hasn’t looked quite as imperious as Son.

The South Korea captain may soon be the size of a blue whale if he continues to feast on opponents with such regularity.

By Michael Lee

