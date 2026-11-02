If you still had the notion that Lionel Messi would disappear quietly into the Miami sunset after his MLS move, his latest piece of wizardry has proven you wrong. Again.

The now 39-year-old played another starring role as Inter Miami came from a goal down to defeat New England Revolution and his winning goal was about the most Messi goal you can think of.

In the 83rd minute, the ball is fizzed into him and before it even reaches him, he has a defender already climbing all over his back.

Using his strength, he pushes the defender away to give him enough space to turn and face goal.

He then flicks it past the charging defender, basically uses his teammate Telasco Segovia as a backboard like a basketball player would, receives the ball back inside the box and picks his spot in the far right corner, placing it across the keeper with ease.

And honestly, is it even a surprise at this point? Messi has been doing this for over two decades now.

OMG! MESSI! 😱 Leo dribbles past 3 defenders and scores to give @InterMiamiCF the lead! https://t.co/dqIq5O5xxJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 2, 2026

That was his 26th goal of the campaign, moving him four clear at the top of the MLS goalscoring league and he has 39 G/A in 30 matches this season, 12 clear of the next best.

Despite Messi’s intervention, Miami are not top of the Eastern Conference with Nashville 15 points clear with one regular season match to go.

Inter Miami though is already assured of a play-off round and Messi could even face former Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann, although it would require a huge goal swing.

The Frenchman has played a starring role for Orlando City since making the move from Atletico Madrid in the summer and the Florida team are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, occupying the final playoff spot.

READ: Can Lionel Messi reach 1000 goals before Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s not impossible…

In the MLS format, ninth plays eighth before playing first but if Griezmann’s Orlando was able to move up to seventh, they would then in theory play Messi’s Miami.

But for that to happen, they would need a 10-goal swing over FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami could still drop to third with New England Revolution just a point behind following their loss on Sunday. Revolution play away at Orlando on the final day which has the wonderfully American title of Decision Day.

Miami meanwhile play Charlotte who are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The most likely scenario is that Miami play Cincinnati with Messi searching for his second MLS Cup trophy, having won it last year.

Miami were third in the Eastern Conference last season but won their three playoff games, including an 8-3 smashing of Nashville, before beating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final.

There is also some more history for Messi to achieve as he could win back-to-back Golden Boots, a feat no player has managed in MLS history since it moved to its current system in 2005. Three more in the final league game of the season and he would match his tally of 29 from last year.

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