Where are they now? The 17 players Inter Miami have signed from Europe

Since being founded in 2018, Inter Miami have signed 17 players from Europe and it’s fair to say that some of them have done better than others.

David Beckham’s side have had a few bumps along the way, but they’re certainly on an upward trajectory right now as they sit top of the Eastern Conference.

We’ve taken a closer look at the 17 players Inter Miami have signed from Europe over the years and have checked out where they all are today.

Lewis Morgan

Signed from Celtic in January 2020, Inter Miami fans never really saw the best of Morgan. He still plays in MLS today but has taken his game to a new level since joining New York Red Bulls.

Only four MLS players have scored more goals than Morgan this season and having recently recovered from a serious hip injury, he seems more fired-up than ever.

Blaise Matuidi

One of the first marquee signings that the club made was for Matuidi. Upon his contract expiring with Juventus, Inter Miami swooped in for the Frenchman in the summer of 2020.

He went on to spend a year and a half at the club before eventually announcing his retirement at the end of 2021. Since hanging up his boots, he’s become a tech investor and seems to have done well for himself.

“When I arrived in the US, I saw a difference between European athletes and US athletes,” Matuidi told Sifted. “European athletes are entirely focused on their sport, while North American athletes learn how to do business.”

“That’s why we have fewer athlete investors.”

Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain still ranks as Inter Miami’s all-time top goalscorer with 29 strikes, although a fellow Argentinian is now rapidly approaching that tally.

The former Juventus forward spent two and a half years with the club before he called it quits on his playing career at the end of 2022.

Ryan Shawcross

With Phil Neville at the helm and Anthony Pulis working as assistant manager, Inter Miami wanted some English steel in their squad when the 2021 season rolled around.

Swapping Stoke for Miami is quite the culture shift, but Shawcross seemed to enjoy his year in the United States.

“It was good [playing abroad],” he told the Mirror. “It was something I did at the start of my career [on loan] at Antwerp.

“It’s something that I really enjoyed, and I wanted to do again before I finished. When the opportunity arose, I was really keen to do it.”

Despite living it up in Miami, Shawcross retired from playing in 2022 shortly after suffering a season-ending back injury.

Kieran Gibbs

After his contract with West Brom had expired, Gibbs made the switch to Inter Miami. He still works at the club today, now as their media director.

Nick Marsman

Signed from Feyenoord on a free transfer, the goalkeeper made 22 appearances in his debut season before he then fell down the pecking order.

He’s since returned to Europe and now plays for ADO Den Haag who compete in the second tier of Dutch football.

Christopher McVey

Snapped up from Swedish outfit Elfsborg, McVey spent two years at Inter Miami before he joined fellow MLS side DC United earlier this year.

“Chris has been a reliable, valued member of our squad since he joined the club, playing every match in his first season and helping us make history in winning our first title last year,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.

Leonardo Campana

Only Higuain has scored more goals for Inter Miami than Campana has. The Ecuadorian forward originally joined the club on loan before the deal was made permanent last year.

Since making the switch from Wolves, it’s fair to say that the 23-year-old hasn’t looked back. Now rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest players of all time, Campana seems to be enjoying life in Miami right now.

DeAndre Yedlin

Following stints with Tottenham, Sunderland, Newcastle and Galatasaray, Yedlin made his return to MLS in 2022 to join Inter Miami.

The full-back racked up 82 appearances for the club and was part of the squad that won the Leagues Cup before he made the switch to FC Cincinnati earlier this year.

“I’ve been around the world playing and I just look at every new place that I go as a new experience. So I try to be as open minded as I can,” Yedlin said upon joining FC Cincinnati.

CJ dos Santos

Signed from Benfica B, Dos Santos usually acts as Inter Miami’s backup goalkeeper, behind Drake Callender. He’s made two senior appearances for the club so far, but is often found on the bench.

Robert Taylor

Taylor had stints with Lincoln City and Barnet in his younger years, but his career in England never quite took off. Then on the back of some promising years in Finland, he was picked up by Inter Miami in 2022.

Towards the back end of last season, he was playing some of his best football of his career to date. He continues to be an important player today and still regularly features in the starting XI.

Corentin Jean

The French forward was picked up from Lens in 2022 but struggled to make an impact at Inter Miami. After only scoring one goal and sustaining some big injuries, he was let go earlier this year and is still without a club.

Nicolas Stefanelli

Inter Miami picked up Stefanelli from AIK and the Argentine forward spent one year with the club before he joined Hungarian side Fehervar in January.

It’s safe to say that he was starstruck when his fellow countryman Lionel Messi arrived at the club last summer.

“When the news came out, we couldn’t believe it. We said it was a lie. We didn’t believe it, we said it wasn’t going to happen. I didn’t believe it until I greeted him,” Stefanelli told Fox News.

“I see him in training and I drool. Then, when he makes a pass and his back is to the player, I ask myself: ‘How does he see that pass? It just can’t be.’ That’s why he is also the best player in history.”

Serhiy Kryvtsov

The Ukrainian defender is still at the club today following his switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in January last year. He’s racked up 46 appearances for the club so far and started in the Leagues Cup final last year.

Lionel Messi

MLS has become his own personal playground. Even at the ripe old age of 36, he’s still twisting up defenders for fun and regularly banging them into the top corner.

This season he’s averaging a goal contribution every 43 minutes and still looks a cut above the competition. It’ll be a sad day for football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Sergio Busquets

Still one of the most technically gifted midfielders around, Busquets swapped Barcelona for Miami in the summer. While Messi has grabbed most of the headlines in Miami, Busquets’ role within the side shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Jordi Alba

Alba is the latest player to join Inter Miami from Europe and the former Barcelona full-back seems to be enjoying his new life in the United States.

“We knew the city we were coming to,” Alba told reporters. “Then, apart from that, we came at a delicate moment for the team’s club and winning a title with our people was also good.

“I don’t get tired, I don’t get tired of winning,’ Alba continued. ‘I want to keep winning, to keep competing. If I didn’t have that illusion, honestly, I wouldn’t have come here. I would have stayed in Barcelona. At home, without playing soccer.’

“The opportunity was very good, very attractive. I also wanted to get back together with Leo, with Busi. And now Luis has come.”