9 world class players who never won the MLS Cup playoffs: Rooney, Zlatan…

While big names like David Beckham and Gareth Bale are among the previous winners of the MLS Cup playoffs, you’d be surprised by how many world class stars have never won it.

Lionel Messi will have his first crack at the playoffs this year, following Inter Miami’s triumph in the regular season by winning the Supporters’ Shield.

We’ve gone back throughout MLS history and have found nine world class players who never managed to win the MLS Cup playoffs.

Steven Gerrard

Despite qualifying for the playoffs during both of his seasons with LA Galaxy, Gerrard never managed to get his hands on the trophy.

In fact, the furthest he ever went in the competition was reaching the Conference semi-final in 2016 where he ultimately lost to Colorado Rapids on penalties.

Frank Lampard

After missing out on the playoffs during his debut season at New York City FC, the club did manage to qualify during the 2016 campaign.

Lampard himself had an impressive season in 2016 as he bagged 12 goals in just 19 MLS appearances. However, he ultimately ended the season trophyless as his side lost 7-0 to Toronto over two legs in the Conference semi-final.

A few months after being knocked out of the MLS Cup, Lampard announced his retirement at the age of 38.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Despite scoring 53 goals across two seasons with LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic never made it further than the Conference semi-final in the MLS playoffs.

During his first season with the club, LA Galaxy missed out on qualification by a single point, despite the Swedish forward bagging 22 goals that season.

Then halfway through his second season in the United States, the former AC Milan forward blasted the qualification process for the MLS Cup.

“I think the system is s***,” Ibrahimovic told reporters in Los Angeles back in 2019.

“How can you learn mentality if you only have to reach the playoffs?

“You just need to win the playoffs, and that’s it. The results in each game are important, but here, if you come in seventh place, you make the playoffs and win, you are champion.”

Andrea Pirlo

The Italian maestro spent two and a half years playing in the United States for New York City FC, but he never won any silverware during that time.

Despite his class shining through while playing in MLS, Pirlo never made it further than the Conference semi-final in the playoffs.

Thierry Henry

The legendary Frenchman still had plenty of life left in him when he arrived in MLS back in 2010. During the four and a half years he spent with New York Red Bulls, he scored 52 goals in 135 appearances.

While Henry did manage to win the Supporters’ Shield back in 2013, he never got his hands on the MLS Cup.

He came closest to winning the MLS playoffs during his final season at the club in 2014, but his side ultimately lost to New England Revolution in the Conference final.

READ NEXT: The 17 MLS wonderkids with an 80+ potential in EA FC 25



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club that’s won the MLS Supporters’ Shield?

Wayne Rooney

Including his time at D.C. United as both a player and manager, Rooney never managed to lift the MLS Cup either.

During his playing days, D.C. United did qualify for the playoffs during both of Rooney’s seasons at the club, but they were knocked out in the first round in both campaigns.

David Villa

The former Barcelona star averaged 20 goals per season while playing for New York City FC between 2015-2018.

However, despite his elite goalscoring numbers, he never came particularly close to winning the playoffs during the four years he spent in the United States.

Gonzalo Higuain

Given Higuain joined Inter Miami during their inaugural season in MLS, it shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise that he never won the MLS Cup during his time with the club.

While Higuain scored plenty of goals during his two-and-a-half years in Miami, the club were still finding their feet in the league during their early years.

The Argentine forward left Inter Miami in 2022 as the club’s all-time top scorer, a record that has since been surpassed by a fellow Argentinian star.

READ: Lionel Messi’s second ridiculous hat-trick in a week has cemented his GOAT status

Kaka

Despite not winning any silverware during his stint in the United States, Kaka often speaks fondly of his time at Orlando City.

During the three years the Brazilian spent in MLS, he never managed to qualify for the playoffs as Orlando City always came up short during the regular season.