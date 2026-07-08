A summer exodus looks to be continuing at Newcastle United, with club captain Bruno Guimaraes potentially about to join Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali out of St James’ Park.

Reports suggest Arsenal are preparing a bid for the 28-year-old Brazilian but how likely is any move for Guimaraes?

Here are the rumoured options ranked on where we reckon he will be come the first day of the new season.

6. PSG

Guimaraes was first linked with the Parisians back in 2024 but since then, they have acquired arguably the two best midfielders in the world.

The Newcastle skipper would not be out of place amongst them but would surely have to accept he would not be guaranteed a starting spot, especially at the start. At 28, would he be willing to do that? It’s hard to see.

And while spending the money it would need to prise Guimaraes from Newcastle for squad depth is not out of PSG’s possibility, it seems unlikely they would do so at this stage.

5. Manchester City

Had Elliot Anderson gone to the other side of Manchester then City going after Guimaraes would have been a lot more likely.

As it stands, City do not really need Guimaraes with Rodri and Mateo Kovacic in the squad. If one of them goes, maybe City make a move but it seems unlikely at this stage.

4. Any Saudi club

Any transfer saga in the modern era has the option of a Saudi move.

Money remains the league’s biggest selling point and while it would be easy to dismiss any link for Guimaraes who has unfinished business at the top level of European football, he is 28 now and so may want to ensure his family is secure for generations to come.

It seems unlikely but not completely out of the question, especially if the offer is too good to turn down.

3. Manchester United

Manchester United are in need of a midfield rebuild with Casemiro out the door which is why it seems somewhat puzzling that they have not been linked with Guimaraes.

The last report of Old Trafford interest came in March with AS claiming United wanted him but things have been quiet from more recent and more reliable sources.

Of course, there could be work being done behind the scenes but for now, this trail appears cold.

2. Newcastle United

If it was any other Newcastle player with this much interest from the champions, it would seem incredibly unlikely that he stay at St James’.

The Brazilian has a lot of love for his adopted homeland but was he perhaps sold a dream that has never come to fruition? In 2022, he said the club was going to be a “big power in world football” but PSR has put a ceiling on those ambitions. Finishing 12th and watching your best team-mates leave may convince you to do likewise.

It seems unlikely Guimaraes would force through an Alexander Isak-style strop but the Newcastle higher ups will need to convince their captain his future remains in the north east.

It’s not an impossible scenario and expensive sales of Anthony Gordon and possibly Sandro Tonali has given Newcastle plenty of leverage to reject any bids for the Brazilian. If they promise to use that money on squad reinforcement, it may convince Guimares to stay.

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1. Arsenal

Where there is smoke, there is often fire and there’s been an awful lot of smoke about Guimaraes and Arsenal of late.

The North London club are reportedly preparing to make a bid in the region of £60m for the 28-year-old. Newcastle turned down a bid of £80m for Tonali and so it seems unlikely any figure below that would be accepted for their club captain even if he is older.

But bids do not come out of nowhere. The Arsenal higher-ups will have sounded out Guimaraes via his agent and the imminent arrival of a bid suggests they have had positive feedback on a potential move to North London.

For Arsenal, it makes a lot of sense with Martin Zubimendi falling off dramatically last season and Martin Odegaard not performing at the level many would hope. Christian Norgaard could also be allowed to leave, just 12 months after joining.

At the moment, it is the Emirates that appears the most likely destination for Guimaraes at the end of the window with Arsenal proving an ability in recent years to get their man.

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