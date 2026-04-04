It would be an exaggeration to suggest Newcastle could have signed anyone they wanted after their Saudi owners took control of the club, but there were hopes and dreams of a huge name arriving to kickstart their new era.

As it happened, Newcastle’s first signing after the takeover was not a glamorous name. They opted to bring Kieran Trippier back to English football after his spell at Atletico Madrid.

That’s not to undermine Trippier’s ability. This was a player who had previously made more than 100 Premier League appearances with Burnley and Tottenham, becoming a Champions League runner-up with the latter, and was a full England international.

But when the masses were getting carried away about Newcastle being able to afford someone like Kylian Mbappe – even though he would have been beyond their fans’ wildest dreams – the club remained grounded and bought Trippier for a reasonable £12million.

At the time, Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League table, with only one win to their name from the first half of the season. Atletico, in contrast, were fourth in La Liga, with Champions League knockout football to look forward to.

It was a sacrifice Trippier was willing to make. Already in his thirties by that point, the defender’s destiny was to become a figurehead for a new era at St. James’ Park, before being followed by more expensive signings like Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle have now confirmed Trippier will be leaving at the end of his contract this summer. He will do so as one of their best servants and most influential players of the modern era.

Trippier took the leap of faith when Newcastle needed to build from the ground up. He helped them avoid relegation. Not only that, he helped them reach the Champions League twice. Perhaps best of all, he helped them end their trophy drought.

He ensured this move wasn’t about winding down his career, instead playing his part in the resurgence of a footballing institution.

Along the way, he added another 19 England caps to his collection – including three at the 2022 World Cup – in recognition of his consistency.

Trippier won the accolade of Newcastle’s Player of the Year for 2022-23 and was named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the same season.

The following season, he enjoyed a spell with four consecutive league games in which he assisted a goal – something never achieved before by another Newcastle player.

Indeed, Trippier has written his own chapter of Newcastle history. Better players arrived at the club after him, but he was the kind of leader who glued it all together at the best of times.

Only his appearance tally for Burnley was greater than what he has racked up with Newcastle. He was already a household name when he joined the club, but he will be remembered best for what he has done since with Newcastle.

By Samuel Bannister

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