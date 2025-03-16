Newcastle United managed to upset the odds by beating Liverpool in the EFL Cup final and claiming their first major trophy since 1955.

While the likes of Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand did predict an upset in favour of their former side, the vast majority of pundits had this game down as a Liverpool win.

Following Newcastle’s heroics at Wembley, here are seven pundits who have been left with egg on their face.

Jamie Carragher

Prior to kick-off, Carra seemed fairly confident about predicting a Liverpool win.

“I think it’s just the experience of winning trophies, playing at Wembley, players that have been there a lot in the last few years. Newcastle haven’t got that,” Carragher told Redmen TV.

“I always felt this going into the cup final as a Liverpool player – we weren’t always the favourites in the games we went into but you think ‘you’re Liverpool, you’re supposed to be, you’re supposed to win cup finals’.

“Certain clubs don’t have that. Newcastle don’t have that.

“It won’t feel like the biggest game in the world. It’ll feel like a big game, we’re supposed to be here, we’re supposed to win.”

It’s safe to say those comments haven’t aged very well.

Gary Neville

“I can’t see Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk not being winners on Sunday,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“I think Liverpool will win 2-1 or 2-0… 2-0 Liverpool.

“Do you know you know something? Newcastle never play well at Wembley.

“When you watch Newcastle at Wembley, you see all them fans that have travelled like six, seven hours, you think go on and give them something, surprise them.”

By this point, we should probably stop listening to Neville’s predictions.

Wayne Rooney

While predicting the EFL Cup final alongside Neville, Rooney nodded when his former United teammate gave his 2-0 prediction.

Paul Merson

In fairness to Merson, he did predict the final to be quite close, although he did fancy Liverpool to win on penalties.

“I think this game will end 1-1 and go to penalties,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“If I had to pick a side to win on penalties, I’d choose Liverpool.

“I’m only saying that because I know Liverpool will turn up for this game and I can’t say the same for Newcastle! Liverpool have been in this situation before and they know their way around finals.”

Roy Keane

Keane at least gave Newcastle a goal, although he predicted a 3-1 Liverpool win when appearing on The Overlap.

Chris Sutton

“We all know how much it would mean for Newcastle to end their long wait for a major trophy, but they have not beaten Liverpool since December 2015, a run of 17 games,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“When you consider the Magpies are without Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon – their entire first-choice on the left flank – I really don’t see that run ending at Wembley.

“My gut feeling is that we will see a few goals, and Liverpool will win in 90 minutes. Prediction: 3-2.”

Peter Crouch

“I think Liverpool will go and win on Sunday,” Crouch told Paddy Power.

“Anthony Gordon is a big miss for Newcastle. Liverpool might have a couple of injuries and fatigue from their European game in midweek but they should get over the line on Sunday.”

