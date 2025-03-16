Newcastle United have won their first piece of domestic silverware for 70 years after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final.

Newcastle arrived at Wembley for Sunday’s final determined to end one of football’s longest trophy droughts, with no success in any competition since the 1969 Inter Cities Fair Cup.

And Eddie Howe’s men were superior to Liverpool from the off, tearing into tackles and creating chances without accuracy.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time by Dan Burn, the defender called into the England squad for the first time on Friday, who powered a header past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool were beyond poor in the first-half, leggy and ineffective against such committed opponents, and things remained that way after the break.

Alexander Isak saw a goal ruled out after Bruno Guimaraes was judged to have interfered with the goalkeeper, but made no mistake minutes later to double Newcastle’s lead.

Federico Chiesa made things interesting with an injury-time consolation for Liverpool, but Newcastle held on to secure an emotional victory.

We’ve rounded up the best stats from a historic day for Newcastle United Football Club and their long-suffering supporters. Enjoy…

– Newcastle’s starting XI contained five different players aged 30 or older, with the average age of the side (29y, 13d) the oldest by a side in a League Cup final since Manchester City in 2018.

– Dan Burn became the first Newcastle player to score in a major domestic cup final since Alan Gowling netted against Manchester City in the 1976 League Cup final.

– He was an unlikely scorer in the final. That goal was his first for Newcastle in over a year since January 2024 versus Fulham, ending a run of 54 competitive appearances for the club without scoring.

– Burn (32y 311d) is the third-oldest Englishman to score in a League Cup final, after Stoke’s George Eastham in 1972 (35y 163d) and John Terry for Chelsea in 2015 (34y 84d).

– He was also the first Newcastle player to score a competitive goal at Wembley Stadium since Rob Lee in April 2000.

– Liverpool didn’t attempt a single touch of the ball in the Newcastle box or a shot in the League Cup final until three minutes into first-half added time.

– Jacob Murphy has assisted Alexander Isak eight times for Newcastle this season; the most by any Premier League player for a teammate across all competitions.

– Isak celebrated his 100th Newcastle appearance with his 58th goal for the club. It was, without question, his most important one.

– Newcastle have secured European football next season, as the League Cup winners will automatically enter the UEFA Conference League. Although they could still finish higher…

– They have become the 24th different winners of the League Cup since the tournament’s inception in 1960.

– And the most important stat of all; Newcastle United have won their first piece of domestic silverware since 1955. It’ll be a night to remember on Tyneside.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? The 8 signings Newcastle made alongside Alexander Isak



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every English club to win a major trophy since Newcastle last did?

