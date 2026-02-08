Newcastle United have only won one of their last eight games across all competitions and Eddie Howe finds himself under increasing pressure as a result.

The club currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and are 11 points adrift of the top four.

With that in mind and using the latest bookies’ odds, here are the seven favourites to replace Howe, if he is shown the door at St James’ Park.

1. Andoni Iraola – 7/2

The current frontrunner to take over from Howe is Bournemouth’s Iraola.

It’s been well documented that the Spaniard’s current contract expires this summer and he’s been linked with several high-profile jobs of late.

Despite Bournemouth only being one point ahead of Newcastle, Iraola has done a superb job with the Cherries, given the key players who have been sold over the past 12 months.

Several credible sources have linked Iraola with the Newcastle job, with higher-ups at the club impressed with the 43-year-old coach.

2. Oliver Glasner – 5/1

With Glasner set to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, Newcastle will also have the Frenchman on their radar.

While things have turned stale at Selhurst Park of late, Glasner has done a superb job on the whole, winning two trophies with Palace.

He’s also experienced in Europe and would likely relish the chance to manage a club like Newcastle, with their backing.

3. Marco Silva – 11/2

Silva is probably one of the most underrated managers in the Premier League right now.

He’s firmly re-established Fulham as a Premier League side after guiding the club to promotion from the Championship in 2021-22.

His current deal with Fulham is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning the 48-year-old could be tempted away from Craven Cottage.

4. Xavi – 6/1

The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Barcelona in 2024.

He’s previously spoken about his desire to manage in England and Newcastle could potentially provide him with that platform.

“I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result,” Xavi told The Athletic.

“Or a national team, that would appeal. When I dreamed about being a coach, I dreamed about being in a World Cup or European Championship.”

We could see Xavi bringing several South American players to Tyneside, hopefully with greater success than Bobby Robson managed.

5. Kieran McKenna – 8/1

Given the excellent job McKenna has done with Ipswich Town, it’s no surprise that he’s been linked with several high-profile jobs over the past few years.

His stock will likely fall if he fails to get Ipswich promoted this season, but the 39-year-old certainly has a bright future ahead of him, regardless of how this season unfolds.

6. Roberto De Zerbi – 9/1

De Zerbi is well-versed in Premier League football from his largely successful stint with Brighton.

He’s since been doing a good job with Marseille, currently boasting a 57% win ratio across his 68 games in charge.

There’s also been speculation over his long-term future at the Stade Velodrome, potentially opening the door for Newcastle to make a move.

He’s also the most likely to do a Joe Kinnear.

7. Ruben Amorim – 10/1

Surely not?

Amorim has kept a low profile since leaving Manchester United and we’d be surprised if Newcastle took a punt on him at this stage.

