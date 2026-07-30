Eddie Howe is suddenly leaving Newcastle and is set to be replaced by Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle. That escalated quickly.

Howe was under pressure towards the end of last season, but got a vote of confidence from Newcastle. Now, with less than a month until the new season starts, Howe has decided – seemingly of his own accord – to walk away.

Newcastle have had to react fast and have lined up Jaissle as his likely replacement.

Formerly of Red Bull Salzburg, Jaissle has been in charge of Al-Ahli since 2023. The German tactician uses a variety of formations – usually a 4-2-3-1, 4-1-4-1 or 4-2-2-2 last season.

Earlier in his managerial career, Jaissle had some success with a 4-3-1-2 diamond shape as well.

It remains to be seen how he’ll set Newcastle up, but if he goes with a 4-2-3-1, which is what he’s mainly used for Al-Ahli, here’s what it could look like.

GK: Lukas Hornicek

Howe was arguably too loyal to Nick Pope as his Newcastle reign fizzled out. In turn, the Magpies have been active on the goalkeeper front in the transfer window.

Ewen Jaouen has already arrived from Reims as one for the future at 20 years old, but Newcastle are now in the process of bringing in another keeper.

It’s believed they’ve activated the release clause of Braga’s Hornicek, a Czech Republic international who’s slightly more experienced, slightly more expensive and should be the new first choice.

RB: Tino Livramento

One of Newcastle’s best players when fit, the fact that Livramento’s currently recovering from injury might help them avoid him becoming part of the exodus of talent in this transfer window.

Once he’s up to speed, Livramento should have a big part to play for Newcastle.

Jaissle likes his attacking full-backs, so Livramento should be a decent match for his tactics.

CB: Malick Thiaw

Jaissle will find two German compatriots in the squad he inherits, starting with Thiaw.

The centre-back put in a promising debut season in the Premier League after his move from AC Milan and should be someone Newcastle can continue to rely on.

CB: Sven Botman

Last season was the second busiest of Botman’s Newcastle career in terms of games played, which is promising after his previous fitness struggles.

The left-footed defender signed a new contract for the long term back in January and Newcastle will be looking to make the most of him for as long as it lasts.

LB: Lewis Hall

There’s a risk Newcastle could lose Hall, who’s been linked with Manchester United or a return to Chelsea.

But as long as he stays, the 21-year-old should be Newcastle’s starter at left-back.

He made 46 appearances last season, the most of any campaign in his career so far.

DM: Sean Steur

Steur is one of two new midfield signings Newcastle have made to account for the loss of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, and the threat of Bruno Guimaraes going to Arsenal.

He doesn’t have tons of experience from his time with Ajax, but he might have to be fast-tracked if Guimaraes does move on.

DM: Aladji Bamba

Like Steur, Bamba only really has one season of experience under his belt, but will have to step up quickly for his new club.

The former Monaco midfielder was signed for a fee of £34m, which suggests he’s a player of high potential.

For both Steur and Bamba, the chance to play for Jaissle could work wonders. Given the incoming boss has previously worked for Salzburg and their feeder club FC Liefering, he has a good track record of developing young talent.

RW: Anthony Elanga

The right wing spot is a bit of a problem for Newcastle, so we wonder if Jaissle might revert to something more narrow like a 4-3-1-2 or 4-2-2-2.

But if he does stick with the 4-2-3-1, he’ll either need to see big improvements from Elanga or consider other options.

He could switch Harvey Barnes over to the right-hand side, or the more natural fit would be Jacob Murphy, who scored three goals last season.

There were signs of life from Elanga at the World Cup with Sweden, so Jaissle might be able to help revive him.

Don’t rule out Newcastle making another new signing for the right wing, though.

AM: Joelinton

A lot of Newcastle players have something to thank Howe for, but not many owe as much to him as Joelinton.

The Brazilian was derided as a failed forward from the Steve Bruce era when Howe took charge. After the change in manager, Joelinton was converted into a tough midfielder and became one of Newcastle’s most vital cogs.

If Guimaraes does follow Tonali away, Joelinton’s experience will become even more vital.

Jaissle likes a high-intensity approach and the hard-working Joelinton should be a suitable option for his tactics, either in an advanced midfield role or deeper.

LW: Bazoumana Toure

Newcastle’s new marquee signing after missing out on original target Victor Munoz, Toure could turn out to be the better catch.

The 20-year-old scored five goals in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim last season and went to the World Cup with Ivory Coast.

With blistering pace and a desire to press high off the ball, he could explode under Jaissle.

As an Anthony Gordon replacement, he has big boots to fill. But he has all the tools to be up to the task in the long term.

CF: Ivan Toney

Right now, it’ll be a toss-up between Jaissle’s German compatriot Nick Woltemade, fellow 2025 signing Yoane Wissa and the developing William Osula for the striker role.

Although he was seriously underwhelming in his debut season, Wissa might be better equipped for a high-pressing style of play.

But like on the right wing, we wouldn’t be shocked if Newcastle find a new striker to sign this summer.

Could Jaissle be tempted to bring Toney with him from Al-Ahli, for example, for the English striker to have a second crack at succeeding at St. James’ Park?

It’d be a surprise move, but the two-fold connection is there for the 30-year-old. He has always left the door ajar for a Premier League return and this might be the most logical way for it to happen.

READ MORE: Bruno Guimaraes’ next club: 6 potential destinations for Newcastle star

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Newcastle manager in the Premier League era?