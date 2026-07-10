With big names already sold and doubts over their captain and full-backs, we’ve predicted what Newcastle’s XI might look like at the start of the season.

The Magpies open their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23. All we know for sure if that Eddie Howe’s team-sheet will look vastly different to last season’s.

Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have been sold; Bruno Guimaraes wants to join Arsenal; and the vultures are circling around Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento.

Newcastle can’t sell all of them – can they – so here’s how we see the Toon looking come the start of the season…

GK: Nick Pope

In his 28 appearances last season, Pope secured eight clean sheets – not bad to say Newcastle spent most of the season under fire.

He is a steady pair of hands who rarely makes obvious mistakes but remains limited with his feet.

Newcastle could yet replace Pope; they continue to be linked with James Trafford, while Ewen Jaouen has already been signed as back-up, in the short-term at least.

RB: Tino Livramento

Newcastle’s strength last season were their full-backs; Livramento and Hall provide the natural width for a side that likes to physically dominate the middle of the pitch.

Livramento is a willing runner with an eye for a pass and a sharp cross. Like Hall, he is essential to how the Magpies look to play under Eddie Howe. Hopefully, he recovers quickly from the injury that saw him leave England’s World Cup squad.

CB: Malick Thiaw

The undisputed hit of last summer’s transfer activity, Thiaw first full season for the Toon saw him become one of the first names on the team sheet.

A solid defender while comfortable on the ball. For Newcastle to push again for Europe, they will need him to stay fit and in form.

CB: Sven Botman

This guy just can’t stay fit.

When he is injury-free, the big Dutch centre back is a sure starter. Botman can keep most attackers quiet on his day with a combination of physicality and game awareness.

He has picked up a couple of minor injuries since the end of the last campaign, but officials at the club are hopeful for his return for the first game of the season.

LB: Lewis Hall

Already one of the best left-backs in the league and Newcastle can ill afford to let him join the exodus out of St James’ Park this summer.

Hall has time on his side, though, and should be in no hurry to move on.

CM: Johan Manzambi

A deal worth £51.5m is said to have been agreed with Freiburg to secure the services of the breakout Switzerland star – but there is still time for Newcastle to be gazumped again.

Manzambi is a machine in the Swiss midfield and they sorely missed him against Colombia.

He posses the power to dominate as a number six, and the elegance and control of a number 10. A great addition for the Magpies if they can get it over the line.

CM: Lamine Camara

An exciting young talent plying his trade at Monaco, Camara is reportedly valued at around £50m.

Newcastle have been long-time admirers of the Senegal international and they certainly need midfielders, with Sandro Tonali’s confirmed departure and the possible exit of Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have signed Sean Steur from Ajax, but the 18-year-old might be used fleetingly in his first full season in England.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Will Guimaraes still be a Newcastle United player come the end of the window? Reports claim that Arsenal are thinking of swiping the Magpies’ captain, with Guimaraes himself supposedly requesting to leave.

But we have seen this movie before. Bruno may be looking to get a better deal out of a new contract at the club.

The silky playmaker has become a cult hero to the Toon Army and they will be desperate that the talisman stays.

RW: Bazoumana Toure

What a signing this could turn out to be! Hoffenheim let Toure join Newcastle for £42.5m – a bargain compared to numbers floating around for similar players.

The flying winger relies on his explosive pace and footwork to isolate defenders one-on-one.

The left-footed Ivorian has proven that he has end product, registering five goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga last year. Definitely one to watch.

LW: Harvey Barnes

The nearly man. Always a solid performer, but some of his performances suggest that Barnes has so much more in his locker.

He looked unplayable when he scored a brace to turn a game against Leeds United on its head back in January.

With Anthony Gordon gone, could this be Barnes’s opportunity to become the main man in black and white?

ST: Yohan Wissa

Last season was a write-off for Wissa. Plagued by serious injuries and missing large chunks of the season, the forward only managed one goal in the league.

During the World Cup, Wissa was in inspired form as he returned to the player who scored 19 league goals in his last season for Brentford.

He gave England a couple of scares in their Round of 32 clash with DR Congo. This needs to be a new start at St James’ for Wissa.

By Jack Houldsworth

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