Newcastle United will need to make some shrewd signings if they’re to retain their spot in the Champions League and compete across all fronts next season.

Eddie Howe’s side won 13 of their last 17 games and finished fifth in 2024-25, but that form showed United are capable of even more.

With the right summer moves, could the Toon Army be genuine Premier League title contenders next season?

We’ve used the latest transfer rumours and key players from last year’s push to build a dream Newcastle XI for the 2025-26 season.

GK: James Trafford

Howe appears ready to move on from Nick Pope. The 32-year-old missed a big chunk of last season, and Newcastle are reportedly open to offers.

Trafford is the name at the top of the wishlist, and it’s easy to see why.

The Burnley goalkeeper is already well-regarded by England staff and has long been tipped to challenge for the national team’s No.1 shirt.

Trafford publicly admitted he wanted the move to St James’ Park last summer, and with Pope’s future unclear, this feels like a good time to make it happen.

Young, composed, and Premier League-ready, Trafford would be a long-term upgrade.

RB: Tino Livramento

Tino’s time has come. After returning from a serious injury, he quietly nailed down a starting spot ahead of Kieran Trippier.

At just 22, Livramento has already shown maturity beyond his years. He’s two-footed, composed in the final third, and looks just as comfortable on the left as he does in his natural right-back role.

Livramento is currently playing left-back for England under-21s at the Euros, but don’t be surprised if he’s starting at right-back for Howe’s side when the PL resumes.

Man City are sniffing around, but Newcastle have no reason to sell. Tino is part of the long-term plan.

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

With long-term target Marc Guehi interesting Liverpool, and Crystal Palace looking to replace their captain with fellow Howe target Ousmane Diomande, Newcastle will need to look elsewhere to reinforce their defence.

According to journalist Charlie Haffenden, they’ve initiated talks with Van Hecke’s representatives recently over his potential move to St James’ Park this summer.

After joining Brighton from Dutch side NAC Breda in September 2020, the 25-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Seagulls’ back four over the past two seasons.

The Netherlands international, praised as ‘the next Van Dijk’, made 39 appearances across all competitions last term, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Brighton value the defender at £27million and Van Hecke would be an upgrade on Newcastle’s existing defensive options.

CB: Sven Botman

Botman’s absence last season was quietly one of Newcastle’s biggest problems. His knee issues forced Howe to adjust the team’s entire build-up play, and the defence wasn’t the same.

When fit, the Dutchman is a Rolls-Royce. Calm, left-footed, and one of the best passers from deep in the league, he brings a certain level of control that.

There are fitness concerns, yes. But if Newcastle want to push for silverware next season, Botman has to be the one leading the line from the back.

LB: Lewis Hall

After a slow start, Hall ended his first Newcastle season looking every bit a long-term starter. He was one of their most consistent performers during the run-in.

The now 20-year-old’s energy and composure stood out, especially given the pressure of filling in on both sides.

He’s comfortable driving forward, calm in possession, and looks tailor-made for Howe’s system.

Unfortunately, an injury in February of 2025 ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Despite that, Hall is expected to return in August and with a ceiling as high as his, there’s no need to replace him.

CM: Sandro Tonali

The Italian press keeps pushing stories about a quick return to Serie A, but Tonali’s made it crystal clear: he’s here to stay.

The midfielder has spoken repeatedly about how grateful he is for Newcastle’s support during his ban, and how determined he is to repay that faith.

He loves the club, loves the fans, and believes he can achieve everything he wants in black and white.

On the pitch, the potential is massive. Composed, press-resistant, and technically sharp, Tonali is the glue between defence and attack.

With a full pre-season ahead, don’t be surprised if he turns into one of the league’s standout midfielders in 2025-26.

CM: Joelinton

Despite outside interest, including big-money talk from Saudi clubs, Joelinton recently signed a new deal and made his stance clear. He’s staying put.

He’s called joining Newcastle the best decision of his career and speaks openly about how much he loves the club, the fans, and the city. That connection runs deep, and it shows every time he plays.

Injuries limited his impact last season, but when fit, he brings power, bite, and balance to the midfield.

With a full pre-season ahead, Joelinton should be back to his dominant best in 2025-26.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle paid £41.5 million for Guimaraes in January 2022, which must be one of the best deals the club has ever done.

The Brazilian midfielder has barely missed a game, captained the side to Carabao Cup glory, and become a modern-day legend.

There’s always speculation when a player performs at this level, and the Saudi links have surfaced again. But that talk feels more like noise than anything else.

Bruno’s release clause is reportedly around £100 million, but he seems settled and unlikely to push for a move.

His team are negotiating a new contract and are open to removing the clause if Newcastle meet their wage demands.

RW: Joao Pedro

The Toon Army will need to fend off interest from Chelsea if they’re to net Pedro for £60 million, using him to replace Jacob Murphy.

He scored 20 goals last season across all competitions, looks comfortable across the front line, and brings the kind of technical quality that Newcastle have lacked in wide areas.

Still just 22, he fits the club’s long-term profile perfectly.

Reports have also linked the Magpies with Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford, and while they’d bring class and depth, Pedro seems the most exciting option.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon outperformed Harvey Barnes and stood out as one of Newcastle’s best players across the past two seasons.

He’s already recorded 20 goals and 16 assists for the club in the top flight, even though he may be four years away from his peak.

Pace, end product, and relentless work rate, Gordon has got the lot. The next step is doing it in the Champions League again, and maybe even challenging for the title.

ST: Alexander Isak

No surprises here. Isak starts through the middle and remains the crown jewel in Newcastle’s attack.

He finished the 2024-25 season with 23 Premier League goals, second only to Mo Salah in the Golden Boot race. He also added six assists and scored crucial goals in both the Carabao Cup.

Isak’s movement, composure, and link-up play make him one of the most complete forwards in the league.

He’s now firmly in the conversation as one of Europe’s elite number ones, and Howe will be desperate to keep him.