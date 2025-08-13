Alexander Isak is reportedly adamant that he has played his last ever game for Newcastle and is trying to force the club’s hand to get his move to Liverpool.

Newcastle have rejected Liverpool’s opening offer of £110million and it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet Newcastle’s valuation.

With the 25-year-old currently on strike, here are six pundits who’ve been unimpressed by the way he’s handled himself over the summer.

Alan Shearer

Shearer recently gave a balanced take on the situation and claimed that while he’s not ‘angry’, he’s been ‘disappointed’ by how things have unfolded.

“One way or another they have to resolve it, but that won’t be easy,” Shearer told BBC Sport.

“Isak clearly wants to leave St James’ Park and join Liverpool, but he cannot be sold if they don’t get anyone in to replace him.

“I am not angry about the way Isak has behaved, because I know how football works.

“I’m disappointed and surprised that this is happening now, but I have been in the game long enough to understand why we have got to this point.

“It seems obvious that Liverpool have got into him, or his agent, to turn his head and make him want to go there.

“From a players’ perspective, rather than a fan, I get the mentality where he has made his mind up about what is best for his future too.”

Jamie Carragher

While Carragher’s side would benefit from signing Isak, he’s not been impressed with the strikers’ ‘toxic’ behaviour.

“I don’t like it when a player downs tools. I wouldn’t like it if it was a Liverpool player and I do feel for the Newcastle fans a bit,” Carragher told The i Paper.

“He’s obviously a god to them, a hero. I don’t think any Newcastle fan is naive to think that Alexander Isak is going to spend his whole career at the club.

“I’ve got no problem with Isak wanting to leave but he’s in a difficult situation with his contract because Newcastle have the power and there’s three years to go.

“Transfers happen every summer but I don’t think you should ever go toxic or nuclear where you refuse to play or train. That may be what forces the move in the end, so who am I to say it’s wrong, but I just don’t like it.

“They’re paying his wages, they’ve been great to you, you’ve been great for them, just keep training, keep playing and hope a deal gets done.”

Gary Neville

Neville thinks that Newcastle could set a dangerous precedent if they let Isak leave from this point.

“Isak should be angry with his agent. It’s unsavoury. I feel for Eddie Howe,” the Sky Sports pundit explained.

“Isak wants to win trophies and is agitating for a move because he’s got one career. At 25, he’s got five or six good years left.

“It looks like this guy is downing tools and saying he’s not playing and I don’t think that’s right. Newcastle have to stand strong here, if you’re the club, it sends the wrong message to sell after what has happened.”

“I think they have to keep him for another year because the precedent will be dangerous for Newcastle.”

Paul Merson

Merson thinks that Isak could’ve dealt with the situation differently and refusing to play for the club again will seriously taint his legacy.

“It’s an unbelievable situation Isak has put himself in,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“He’s taking a big gamble by reportedly saying he’ll never play for Newcastle again.

“If he now doesn’t get away before the transfer window closes, he will need to score some serious goals to get the Newcastle fans anywhere near back on side.

“If he leaves, he won’t be leaving Newcastle as a hero.

Had he kept quiet, he still could have potentially gone for big money, giving Newcastle serious profit after giving his all to the club. He was a big part of that trophy success last season, and he would have been rightly remembered for it.

“Everyone could have shaken hands and been happy with the deal eventually.”

Alan Pardew

The former Newcastle boss thinks that the club has every right to be angry over how Isak has handled this transfer saga.

“The transfer, to me, looks like it can’t be done,” Pardew told talkSPORT.

“I think Newcastle are going to dig their heels in now and I think they’re angry.

“I would be if I was on the Newcastle board. I would literally like really dig my heels in now, so therefore the fee could go really silly.”

“The problem with Isak is that he’s handled it so badly. He couldn’t have handled it any worse.”

Gabby Agbonlahor

Agbonlahor has been left ‘fuming’ with the situation, explaining that Newcastle have every right to keep him at the club.

“Who does he think he is?” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“It’s disgusting. What that club’s done for you…

“The fact that Newcastle missed out on Sesko, they’ve got every right to say you’re going nowhere.

“They’ve lost Callum Wilson, can’t get Wissa over the line yet…they’ve got Villa on Saturday and they could do with him.

“I’m fuming…I’m not a Newcastle fan, but I’m fuming for them, who does this guy think he is?

“You’ve had a fantastic season, but settle down a bit, mate.”

