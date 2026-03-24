Newcastle United haven’t consistently reached the heights they were hoping for under their Saudi owners, with their latest loss to Sunderland bringing them down to earth.

Under the guidance of Eddie Howe, Newcastle have reached the Champions League a couple of times and won a trophy last season. However, their track record of big signings under the current regime has been hit and miss.

Howe has insisted Newcastle are being held back by Premier League spending rules, but it doesn’t help that they’ve seemingly wasted money – either via transfer fees or wages – on some players who haven’t delivered.

We’ve ranked the seven worst signings of the Saudi era at Newcastle.

7. Aaron Ramsdale (Loan)

Newcastle went into the current season hoping for a goalkeeping upgrade, or at least someone to put pressure on Nick Pope.

Ramsdale was available after Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League, so Newcastle took the former Arsenal man on loan.

However, he hasn’t been able to threaten Pope as much as expected. He has earned 10 league appearances for Newcastle, but some of those came when Pope was injured.

Only recently has Ramsdale sent Pope to the bench, but he has conceded four goals from his last three games.

Newcastle might go through with a permanent deal for Ramsdale – who impressed during an FA Cup third round penalty shootout back in January – but could still have doubts over whether he can be their long-term first choice in goal.

6. Nick Woltemade (£69m)

After the club-record sale of Alexander Isak in the summer, Newcastle reinvested the money into a couple of new strikers.

Their biggest purchase was Woltemade from Stuttgart. The early signs were promising, as he scored on his first starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

But the big German hasn’t scored in the Premier League since before Christmas.

His manager has some responsibility for that after changing his role recently, but Newcastle’s concerns will only grow further if Woltemade’s goal drought continues.

5. Lloyd Kelly (Free)

Newcastle didn’t part with any money to prise Kelly away from Bournemouth, where he had previously worked with Howe.

But his time on Tyneside lasted just half a season as he failed to force his way into the starting lineup.

Kelly only started four league games for Newcastle before being sent away to Juventus, where he initially struggled but earned a permanent move.

The left-footed defender was believed to be one of Newcastle’s highest-paid players during his spell at St. James’ Park, which made his failure to become a regular starter more painful.

4. Loris Karius (Free)

Karius was never expected to push for regular gametime at Newcastle after arriving on a free transfer in 2022 after his ill-fated spell with Liverpool.

The German goalkeeper ended up playing twice for Newcastle, conceding six goals in the process.

3. Yoane Wissa (£55m)

Along with Woltemade, Wissa was Newcastle’s other striker signing to offset the loss of Isak in the summer.

But the former Brentford forward, who was enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career this time last year, wasn’t able to make his debut until December due to injury.

Since his comeback, Wissa has only been able to score once in the Premier League.

And at the age of 29, Newcastle may have to come to terms with the fact that he won’t have the biggest resale value, especially if he struggles to find his form in front of goal again.

2. Anthony Elanga (£55m)

Similar to Wissa, Elanga earned his move to Newcastle on the back of his most prolific Premier League season, but has been unable to carry that form with him to his new club.

The former Nottingham Forest forward has usually played on the right wing for Newcastle, but is yet to score from 27 league appearances and has only provided one assist.

He recently scored a brace against Barcelona in the Champions League, but it was within a 7-2 loss.

Nevertheless, he will be hoping it can help him recapture some form, because he has otherwise been a long way off. No wonder he’s one of the most maligned Premier League players.

1. Odysseas Vlachodimos (£20m)

The PSR-appeasing part-exchange deal between Newcastle and Forest for Vlachodimos and Elliot Anderson to switch clubs always felt a bit off.

Exactly how much each player was worth in the trade has been a source of confusion, but it’s believed Vlachodimos cost Newcastle £20m.

Forest certainly got the better side of the deal, although most at Newcastle knew what kind of player they were losing with Anderson.

Vlachodimos, for his part, was never a regular starter for Forest and only played once in the EFL Cup for Newcastle. He did manage to keep a clean sheet on the occasion, but found himself being loaned out to Sevilla after one season.

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