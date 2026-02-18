It’s the simple things we often get wrong, like using a self-service checkout or winking without sexual intent.

You can add football substitutions to that list, an artform that even some of the best coaches in the sport’s history were unable to master.

For example, Alf Ramsey cocked up England’s World Cup defence in 1970 by withdrawing Bobby Charlton in the quarter-final loss to West Germany.

In fairness, you could’ve fried an egg on Charlton’s balding head in the oppressive Mexican conditions and substitutions themselves had only just been invented.

Ali Dia, the Senegalese Sunday League chancer, was introduced by Graeme Souness as a substitute for Southampton in 1996. He wasn’t *that* bad, but the legend remains irresistible.

Yet none are quite as notorious as Dick Advocaat’s decision to swap Arjen Robben for Paul Bosvelt in the white heat of the Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic classic at Euro 2004.

The game remains the best international match of the 21st century; more exciting than Germany 0-2 Italy (2006), classier than Spain 4-3 Yugoslavia (2000) and with a higher level of sustained brilliance than the 2022 World Cup final.

But it’s remembered simply as ‘de wissel‘ (the switch) in Dutch football lore. Post-match headlines back home screamed: ‘Advocaat Kills Hope’ and ‘Robben Sacrificed for a Ghost.’

The Netherlands were leading 2-1 in an encounter that flowed from end to end, in a manner only possible when both teams are technically accomplished and comfortable in their own skins.

Robben had provided the assist for the two Dutch goals, a floating free-kick for Wilfried Bouma and a lethal cross for Ruud van Nistelrooy, in the first 20 minutes.

At 20, Robben wasn’t quite the lethal winger he’d become, cutting in from the right and scoring with his left foot, but he was already a phenomenon.

The Czechs had a brilliant team in 2004, but found Robben harder to handle than an avoidant confronted with pre-arranged plans. Chelsea had already beaten Manchester United to his post-tournament signature.

But the game turned on Advocaat’s ‘inexplicable substitution’ (De Telegraaf) on the hour, the kind of decision-making he would later showcase at Sunderland.

Bosvelt was 34 and had just endured a poor season with Kevin Keegan’s Manchester City. In a gloriously technicoloured football match, this was the equivalent of drizzle in Milton Keynes.

“We were under pressure, so the instruction was to try to get back control and secure the result,” the midfielder said in a 2024 interview.

“I was a bit surprised I came on, but you are focused on the game and your role.”

“The key to the turnaround was the coaches’ reactions,” Czech striker Jan Koller later recalled. “Our coach reacted well and the Dutch one poorly.

“When they were 2-0 up, [Karel] Bruckner replaced Zdenek Grygera, our right back, with Vladimir Smicer, so we went on total offensive.

“And the Dutch coach subbed off Robben, who was excellent up until then. That was the moment where the momentum started to shift in our favour.”

Advocaat had waved the white flag, with his team wilting in the Portuguese heat and disheartened by their manager’s conservatism.

“We didn’t understand,” Patrick Kluivert said years later. “Arjen was the future. We were playing for the present, but he [Advocaat] was playing for fear.”

No longer threatened by Robben’s pace on the break, the Czechs steamed forward. They’d lost to the Netherlands via a controversial late penalty at Euro 2000 and smelt blood.

Milan Baros thrashed home an equaliser, before Jonny Heitinga was sent off for fouling Pavel Nedved.

“I think the Czech team was stronger than many realised,” Bosvelt said. “We also conceded a red card which made it more difficult, but they were also hungry for revenge after Euro 2000.”

Nedved, who was both the Ballon d’Or holder and eerily similar in looks to Coleen McLoughlin, unleashed a jaw-dropping 40-yard effort that thundered off the crossbar.

The Dutch were wobbling and failed to hold out; Karel Poborsky brilliantly squared an Edwin van der Sar parry for Vladimir Smicer to score the winner. Bosvelt had barely touched the ball.

It’s the anniversary of an all-time classic as Czech Republic come from two down to beat the Netherlands at Euro 2004. Feast your eyes on 98 seconds of beautiful chaos… pic.twitter.com/ndQlS1IeYu — A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) June 19, 2025

“The choice was a tactical change and I was the victim of it,” Robben told reporters after training the following day.

“I was disappointed as I felt was doing well in the match and wanted to carry on and all the players had that idea.”

But Advocaat was insistent, explaining his decision to withdraw him was simply designed to push his side’s advantage further.

“Everyone is talking about my substitution that didn’t work out, but no one is talking about all the chances that we missed,” he said during a post-match press conference entirely dedicated to his decision.

“I substituted Robben because I wanted more grip on the midfield. Tomas Galasek had too much space.

“Even without Robben, we created four or five good chances. At 2-1, we had lots of chances to make it three or 4-1.”

Advocaat also confirmed that several players did not want the substitution to take place.

“The players did not feel that they would lose control of the match in the same way we did on the bench,” he admitted.

“They preferred to keep Robben on, but my assistants and I made the decision and I, as head coach, have to take full responsibility for that.

“The problem is that you always have to deal with an opponent and what they are doing.”

The Netherlands is an infamously straight-talking nation and nobody bought Advocaat’s reasoning.

He resigned immediately after his team lost to Portugal in the semi-finals and has never been allowed to forget his substitution blunder.

Ruud van Nistelrooy summed it up best: “The team was changed and we lost the initiative. We should never have let the game slip out of our hands. That was totally unnecessary.”

By Michael Lee

