Clinton Morrison recalled a time Chris Coleman threw a boot skip across a room when naming the managers who had the biggest temper.

The hairdryer treatment, as made famous by Alex Ferguson, is an often effective tool in a manager’s arsenal if he deems his team needs a half-time ticking off.

And while the former Manchester United boss was the most notable for it, he was not alone in dishing out tongue lashings.

Clinton Morrison played as a striker for seven different clubs in his time but started his career at Coventry.

It was there that Morrison crossed paths with the man he named the manager he played under with the biggest temper and having played under the likes of Neil Warnock, former Wales boss Coleman is perhaps a bit of a surprise suggestion.

Morrison recalled how Coleman launched a boot bin across the room, chucking the item that usually required two or three people to even move.

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“Iain Dowie had a bit of a temper where he could lose it, and he’s one you wouldn’t go toe-to-toe with for sure,” Morrison told Planet Football courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk.

“If you’re a player and you think you’re gonna go head-to-head with Iain Dowie, no way. But the one I would really say would be Chris Coleman. He’s a big guy. When I was at Coventry City, you didn’t argue with him.

“I remember once we were in the changing room. We’d lost the game, everyone was disappointed, a few comments were made, and I, as usual, would pipe up. He picked up the big boot skip, which usually two or three people carry, and threw it across the changing room.

“Not in my direction, but I thought, wow, if he’s strong enough to lift that with all those boots in it, then he could easily pick me up. So I’d better be quiet and just sit in my corner.”

It was not just at club level that Morrison played under managers who could blow a gasket and he was actually part of the Irish World Cup squad that infamously had a poor trip to Saipan.

Morrison mentioned his former international manager Mick McCarthy as another man not to cross paths with.

“Another one: my international manager, Mick McCarthy. If he says something, I do as I’m told; that is for sure. He won’t stand for any nonsense.

“I know where to push, but I also know where to stop, because these men are not ones you want to go toe-to-toe with.”

Roy Keane clearly didn’t agree.

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