Chelsea & Spurs legends feature in Gus Poyet’s dream 5-a-side team

Gus Poyet managed to win the hearts of both Chelsea and Tottenham fans during his playing days – a rare feat indeed!

Poyet went on to manage Brighton and Sunderland in English football and was most recently head coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Khaleej. He also won 26 caps for Uruguay.

Speaking to Planet Football, thanks to BetSelect.co.uk, Poyet was asked to name his ideal five-a-side team composed of his former team-mates. The result didn’t disappoint…

Fernando Alvez

“My goalkeeper would be Fernando Alvez, who was in goal for Uruguay in the 1995 Copa America. He was one of my favourite goalkeepers when I was young and a key player in that side that won the tournament.”

Marcel Desailly

“In defence, I’d have to pick Marcel Desailly. I have no doubts about that at all! He was an unbelievable defender and the best I’ve ever played with.”

Luka Modric

The midfield is where this begins to become difficult. I’ve played and coached so many good players. However, I’d put Luka Modric in there, who I coached at Tottenham Hotspur.

Even though I was just an assistant manager at the time to Juande Ramos, he was the best player I ever coached by far.

Gianfranco Zola & Enzo Francescoli

After that, I’d have to pick the best two players I ever played with – Gianfranco Zola and Enzo Francescoli. These two are a different level to the rest of them.

If I had to choose a winner between the two, I’d go with Gianfranco, just because I only spent a month with Enzo in the national team, whereas I had four years with Gianfranco at Chelsea.

I’m sure the opposition would have a problem with that team – that’s the kind of team I’d be able to sit down and let them play; they don’t need to be managed!

By Charles Orchard

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