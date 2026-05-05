The 10 youngest Players From The 2014 World Cup: Where are they now?

The 2014 World Cup was 12 years ago, but what happened to the 10 youngest players from that tournament? We’ve taken a look at what they’re all up to today.

While some of them have enjoyed careers at the highest level, others have faded into obscurity and didn’t quite live up to their original hype.

Players featured in today’s video: Luke Shaw, Julian Green, Carlos Gruezo, Divock Origi, Adnan Januzaj, José María Giménez, Raheem Sterling, Nabil Bentaleb, Mateo Kovačić and Memphis Depay.