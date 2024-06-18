Premier League fixtures: How do key matches fall alongside European outings for the ‘big six’ and Aston Villa?

Premier League fixture list often has glib responses, stating each team plays one another home and away and that’s what matters in the end.

Obviously that’s true, but the timing of key fixtures can have a major bearing on how a team fares. Facing Manchester City away at the end of a gruelling month? That’s obviously best avoided.

For the teams with ambitions at the top end of the table – namely those that will be playing in Europe in 2024-25 – it can be particularly important how decisive Premier League outings coincide with excursions in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and surprise package Aston Villa will be competing in the new-look revamped Champions League next season, which will have a new “Swiss system” league table and eight rounds of fixtures for the group stage, which will run until late January.

It’s a similar story for Manchester United, who secured Europa League football after winning the FA Cup, Tottenham, who will join Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils in Europe’s secondary competition, and Chelsea, who will be playing in the UEFA Conference League for the first time and will have to navigate an early-season play-off qualifier to make it.

Fans of those clubs will be eagerly looking through the fixture list to get an idea of how kind the supercomputer has been to them, particularly when it comes to their biggest matches against top-six rivals.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Instead of doing the hard work and painstakingly cross-referencing the Premier League fixtures with your calendar, we’ve identified how every club’s league fixtures will coincide with their commitments in Europe in 2024-25.

The draw for the revamped Champions League group stage doesn’t take place until late August, and Premier League fixtures may change in terms of exact dates, but we have been given an early indication of the schedules.

READ NEXT: The final Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2023-24: Arsenal miles clear of Man City…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs?

Here’s how each English club in Europe’s Premier League fixtures factor into their European schedules in 2024-25, with league games in bold and European dates italicised.

Manchester City

Brentford (H)

Champions League Matchday 1 17–19 September 2024

Arsenal (H)

Newcastle (A)

Champions League Matchday 2 1–2 October 2024

Fulham (H)

Wolves (A)

Champions League Matchday 3 22–23 October 2024

Southampton (H)

Bournemouth (A)

Champions League Matchday 4 5–6 November 2024

Brighton (A)

Tottenham (H)

Champions League Matchday 5 26–27 November 2024

Liverpool (A)

Crystal Palace (A)

Champions League Matchday 6 10–11 December 2024

Manchester United (H)

Ipswich (A)

Champions League Matchday 7 21–22 January 2025

Chelsea (H)

Champions League Matchday 8 29 January 2025

Arsenal (A)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 11–12 February 2025 (*TBC) – First Leg

Newcastle (H)

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 18–19 February 2025 (*TBC) – Second Leg

Liverpool (H)

Round of 16 21 4–5 March 2025 – First Leg (*TBC)

Nottingham Forest (A)

Round of 16 11–12 March 2025 – Second Leg (*TBC)

Brighton (H)

Manchester United (A)

Quarter-finals 8–9 April 2025 (*TBC)

Crystal Palace (H)

Quarter-finals 15–16 April 2025 (*TBC)

Everton (A)



Aston Villa (H)

Semi-finals First Leg 29–30 April 2025 (*TBC)

Wolves (H)

Semi-finals Second Leg 6–7 May 2025 (*TBC)

Southampton (A)



Fulham (A) – Final Day

Final 31 May 2025 at Allianz Arena, Munich (*TBC)

Arsenal

Tottenham (A)

Champions League Matchday 1 17–19 September 2024

Manchester City (A)

Leicester (H)

Champions League Matchday 2 1–2 October 2024

Southampton (H)

Bournemouth (A)

Champions League Matchday 3 22–23 October 2024

Liverpool (H)

Newcastle (A)

Champions League Matchday 4 5–6 November 2024

Chelsea (A)

Nottingham Forest (H)

Champions League Matchday 5 26–27 November 2024

West Ham (A)

Fulham (A)

Champions League Matchday 6 10–11 December 2024

Everton (H)

Aston Villa (H)

Champions League Matchday 7 21–22 January 2025

Wolves (A)

Champions League Matchday 8 29 January 2025

Man City (H)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 11–12 February 2025 (*TBC) – First Leg

Leicester (A)

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 18–19 February 2025 (*TBC) – Second Leg

West Ham (H)

Round of 16 21 4–5 March 2025 – First Leg (*TBC)

Manchester United (A)

Round of 16 11–12 March 2025 – Second Leg (*TBC)

Chelsea (H)

Everton (A)

Quarter-finals 8–9 April 2025 (*TBC)

Brentford (H)

Quarter-finals 15–16 April 2025 (*TBC)

Ipswich (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Semi-finals First Leg 29–30 April 2025 (*TBC)

Bournemouth (H)

Semi-finals Second Leg 6–7 May 2025 (*TBC)

Liverpool (A)

Southampton (A)

Final 31 May 2025 at Allianz Arena, Munich (*TBC)

Liverpool

Nottingham Forest (H)

Champions League Matchday 1 17–19 September 2024

Bournemouth (H)

Wolves (A)

Champions League Matchday 2 1–2 October 2024

Crystal Palace (A)

Chelsea (H)

Champions League Matchday 3 22–23 October 2024

Arsenal (A)

Brighton (H)

Champions League Matchday 4 5–6 November 2024

Aston Villa (H)

Southampton (A)

Champions League Matchday 5 26–27 November 2024

Man City (A)

Everton (A)

Champions League Matchday 6 10–11 December 2024

Fulham (H)

Brentford (A)

Champions League Matchday 7 21–22 January 2025

Ipswich (H)

Champions League Matchday 8 29 January 2025

Bournemouth (A)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 11–12 February 2025 (*TBC) – First Leg

Wolves (H)

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 18–19 February 2025 (*TBC) – Second Leg

Man City (A)

Round of 16 21 4–5 March 2025 – First Leg (*TBC)

Southampton (H)

Round of 16 11–12 March 2025 – Second Leg (*TBC)

Aston Villa (A)

Fulham (A)

Quarter-finals 8–9 April 2025 (*TBC)

West Ham (H)

Quarter-finals 15–16 April 2025 (*TBC)

Leicester (A)

Tottenham (H)

Semi-finals First Leg 29–30 April 2025 (*TBC)

Chelsea (A)

Semi-finals Second Leg 6–7 May 2025 (*TBC)

Arsenal (H)

Crystal Palace (H) – Final Day

Final 31 May 2025 at Allianz Arena, Munich (*TBC)

Aston Villa

Everton (H)

Champions League Matchday 1 17–19 September 2024

Wolves (H)

Ipswich (A)

Champions League Matchday 2 1–2 October 2024

Manchester United (H)

Fulham (A)

Champions League Matchday 3 22–23 October 2024

Bournemouth (A)

Tottenham (A)

Champions League Matchday 4 5–6 November 2024

Liverpool (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Champions League Matchday 5 26–27 November 2024

Chelsea (A)

Southampton (H)

Champions League Matchday 6 10–11 December 2024

Nottingham Forest (A)

Arsenal (A)

Champions League Matchday 7 21–22 January 2025

West Ham (H)

Champions League Matchday 8 29 January 2025

Wolves (A)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 11–12 February 2025 (*TBC) – First Leg

Ipswich (H)

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 18–19 February 2025 (*TBC) – Second Leg

Chelsea (H)

Round of 16 21 4–5 March 2025 – First Leg (*TBC)

Brentford (A)

Round of 16 11–12 March 2025 – Second Leg (*TBC)

Liverpool (H)

Nottingham Forest (H)

Quarter-finals 8–9 April 2025 (*TBC)

Southampton (A)

Quarter-finals 15–16 April 2025 (*TBC)

Newcastle (H)

Man City (A)

Semi-finals First Leg 29–30 April 2025 (*TBC)

Fulham (H)

Semi-finals Second Leg 6–7 May 2025 (*TBC)

Bournemouth (A)

Manchester United (A) – Final Day

Final 31 May 2025 at Allianz Arena, Munich (*TBC)

Manchester United

Crystal Palace (A)

Europa League Matchday 1 – 25-26 September 2024

Tottenham (H)

Europa League Matchday 2 – 3 October 2024

Aston Villa (A)

Brentford (H)

Europa League Matchday 3 – 24 October 2024

West Ham (A)

Chelsea (H)

Europa League Matchday 4 – 7 November 2024

Leicester (H)

Ipswich (A)

Europa League Matchday 5 – 28 November 2024

Everton (H)

Nottingham Forest (H)

Europa League Matchday 6 – 12 December 2024

Manchester City (A)

Brighton (H)

Europa League Matchday 7 – 23 January 2025

Fulham (A)

Europa League Matchday 8 – 30 January 2025

Crystal Palace (H)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 13 February 2025 – First Leg (*TBC)

Tottenham (A)

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 20 February 2025 – Second Leg (*TBC)

Everton (A)

Round of 16 First Leg 6 March 2025 (*TBC)

Arsenal (H)

Round of 16 Second Leg 13 March 2025 (*TBC)

Leicester (A)

Manchester City (H)

Quarter-finals First Leg 10 April 2025 (*TBC)

Newcastle (A)

Quarter-finals Second Leg 17 April 2025 (*TBC)

Wolves (H)

Semi-finals First Leg 1 May 2025 (*TBC)

Brentford (A)

Semi-Finals Second Leg 8 May 2025 (*TBC)

West Ham (H)

Chelsea (A)

Final 21 May 2025 at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao (*TBC)

Aston Villa (H) – Final Day

Tottenham

Brentford (H)

Europa League Matchday 1 – 25-26 September 2024

Man Utd (A)

Europa League Matchday 2 – 3 October 2024

Brighton (A)

West Ham (H)

Europa League Matchday 3 – 24 October 2024

Crystal Palace (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Europa League Matchday 4 – 7 November 2024

Ipswich (H)

Man City (A)

Europa League Matchday 5 – 28 November 2024

Fulham (H)

Chelsea (H)

Europa League Matchday 6 – 12 December 2024

Southampton (A)

Everton (A)

Europa League Matchday 7 – 23 January 2025

Leicester (H)

Europa League Matchday 8 – 30 January 2025

Brentford (A)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 13 February 2025 – First Leg (*TBC)

Manchester United (H)

Knockout phase Knockout round play-offs 20 February 2025 – Second Leg (*TBC)

Ipswich (A)

Round of 16 First Leg 6 March 2025 (*TBC)

Bournemouth (H)

Round of 16 Second Leg 13 March 2025 (*TBC)

Fulham (A)

Southampton (H)

Quarter-finals First Leg 10 April 2025 (*TBC)

Wolves (A)

Quarter-finals Second Leg 17 April 2025 (*TBC)

Nottingham Forest (H)

Liverpool (A)

Semi-finals First Leg 1 May 2025 (*TBC)

West Ham (A)

Semi-Finals Second Leg 8 May 2025 (*TBC)

Crystal Palace (H)



Aston Villa (A)

Final 21 May 2025 at San Mames Stadium, Bilbao (*TBC)

Brighton (H) – Final Day

Chelsea

Man City (H) – Opening Weekend

UEFA Conference League Play-offs First Leg 22 August 2024

Wolves (A)

UEFA Conference League Play-offs Second Leg 29 August 2024

Crystal Palace (H)

Brighton (H)

UEFA Conference League Matchday 1 3 October 2024

Nottingham Forest (H)

Liverpool (A)

UEFA Conference League Matchday 2 24 October 2024

Newcastle (H)

Manchester United (A)

UEFA Conference League Matchday 3 7 November 2024

Arsenal (H)

Leicester (A)

UEFA Conference League Matchday 4 28 November 2024

Aston Villa (H)

Tottenham (A)

UEFA Conference League Matchday 5 12 December 2024

Brentford (H)

UEFA Conference League Matchday 6 19 December 2024

Everton (A)

FA Cup Fourth Round

Knockout round play-offs First Leg 13 February 2025 (*TBC)

Brighton (A)

Knockout round play-offs Second Leg 20 February 2025 (*TBC)

Aston Villa (A)

Round of 16 First Leg 6 March 2025 (*TBC)

Leicester (H)

Round of 16 Second Leg 13 March 2025 (*TBC)

Arsenal (A)

Brentford (A)

Quarter-finals First Leg 10 April 2025 (*TBC)

Ipswich (H)

Quarter-finals Second Leg 17 April 2025 (*TBC)

Fulham (A)



Everton (H)

Semi-finals First Leg 1 May 2025 (*TBC)

Liverpool (H)

Semi-Finals Second Leg 8 May 2025 (*TBC)

Newcastle (A)

Nottingham Forest (A) – Final Day

Final 28 May 2025 at Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw