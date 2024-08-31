The 2024-25 Premier League season has only just started – but clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have already been hit by injuries.

With the expansion of the Champions League and Europa League, longer summer tournaments and the Club World Cup, players have ever-increasing workloads and the amount of injuries will only grow in the coming months.

We’ve listed all the Premier League players currently carrying injuries, sorted by club, and given them an approximate date of return.

Note: Data comes from a combination of Premier Injuries and Transfermarkt as of 29/08/2024. Not all injury-related absence has been marked as such on Transfermarkt, and so we’ve done our best to pick through the absences to determine whether it was related to an injury or not.

Arsenal – 3

Gabriel Jesus (Groin, September 2024)

Kieran Tierney (Thigh, September 2024)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Knee, September 2024)

Aston Villa – 3

Boubacar Kamara (Knee, October 2024)

Tyrone Mings (Knee, October 2024)

Matty Cash (Thigh, September 2024)

Bournemouth – 3

Enes Unal (Ankle, N/A)

Tyler Adams (Lower Back, October 2024)

David Brooks (Shoulder, N/A)

Brentford – 4

Josh Dasilva (Knee, November 2024)

Aaron Hickey (Thigh, September 2024)

Rico Henry (Knee, September 2024)

Igor Thiago (Knee, N/A)

Brighton – 4

Solly March (Knee, October 2024)

Brajan Gruda (Other, August 2024)

Mats Wieffer (Other, August 2024)

Matt O’Riley (Ankle, N/A)

Chelsea – 2

Reece James (Thigh, September 2024)

Romeo Lavia (Thigh, N/A)

Crystal Palace – 2

Matheus Franca (Chest, September 2024)

Chadi Riad (Knee, N/A)

Everton – 4

Youssef Chermiti (Ankle, September 2024)

Nathan Patterson (Thigh, September 2024)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Groin, September 2024)

Dele Alli (Groin, N/A)

Armando Broja (Foot, October 2024)

Fulham – 0

Ipswich – 5

Harry Clarke (Calf, October 2024)

George Hirst (Knee, October 2024)

Nathan Broadhead (Thigh, September 2024)

Wes Burns (Thigh, September 2024)

Janoi Donacien (Groin, N/A)

Leicester – 2

Jakub Stolarczyk (Ankle, January 2025)

Patson Daka (Ankle, November 2024)

Liverpool – 1

Curtis Jones (Other, September 2024)

Manchester City – 4

Oscar Bobb (Other, December 2024)

Phil Foden (Illness, August 2024)

Mateo Kovacic (Calf, August 2024)

Rodri (Other, August 2024)

Manchester United – 6

Leny Yoro (Ankle, November 2024)

Tyrell Malacia (Knee, October 2024)

Victor Lindelof (Ankle, September 2024)

Luke Shaw (Calf, September 2024)

Rasmus Hojlund (Thigh, September 2024)

Mason Mount (Other, N/A)

Newcastle – 6

Sven Botman (Knee, January 2025)

Jamaal Lascelles (Knee, January 2025)

Lewis Miley (Ankle, October 2024)

Callum Wilson (Lower Back, September 2024)

Martin Dubravka (Head, September 2024)

Joe Willock (Thigh, N/A)

Nottingham Forest – 1

Danilo (Ankle, N/A)

Southampton – 3

Gavin Bazunu (Calf, February 2025)

Ross Stewart (Other, September 2024)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ankle, August 2024)

Tottenham – 4

Dominic Solanke (Ankle, September 2024)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Head, September 2024)

Destiny Udogie (Other, September 2024)

Micky van de Ven (Knee, September 2024)

West Ham – 0

Wolves – 2

Enso Gonzalez – Knee (N/A)

Sasa Kalajdzic (Knee, N/A)