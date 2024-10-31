The 2024-25 Premier League xG table: Liverpool 1st, Amorim must improve Man Utd…

Liverpool have made a fast start to the 2024-25 Premier League, while Manchester United have severely underperformed – and the xG table demonstrates why.

The Expected Goals (xG) metric uses a complex algorithm to determine the quality of chances that each side has created and conceded this season, giving us a useful tool to measure how good their performances have actually been, regardless of the scorelines.

Under the management of Arne Slot, Liverpool have scored more expected goals and conceded the least of any Premier League team. This is in direct comparison to United, whose struggles in both boxes are reflected in their lowly position.

Elsewhere, Fulham surprisingly sit second and have six less points than they deserve according to the xG table.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are performing well, but perhaps Mikel Arteta would be concerned with Arsenal’s underwhelming defensive numbers and Newcastle’s middling start mirrors their average xG haul.

At the bottom, the struggles of the three promoted clubs are no surprise while Gary O’Neil’s Wolves should have five more points than reality based on these statistics – but would still be deep in a relegation battle.

With data from Understat, here are the tables in terms of Expected Goals, Expected Goals Against and Expected Points so far this season.

Expected Goals (xG)

1. Liverpool – 20.13

2. Tottenham – 19.30

3. Arsenal – 19.00

4. Manchester City – 18.92

5. Chelsea – 18.29

6. Fulham – 17.99

7. Brentford – 17.14

8. Aston Villa – 16.77

9. Bournemouth – 16.31

10. West Ham – 15.85

11. Manchester United – 15.65

12. Brighton – 15.45

13. Nottingham Forest – 14.19

14. Newcastle – 13.31

15. Southampton – 12.84

16. Crystal Palace – 11.09

17. Everton – 10.58

18. Leicester – 10.57

19. Ipswich – 9.76

20. Wolves – 9.24

Expected Goals Against (xGA)

1. Liverpool – 8.15

2. Tottenham – 9.69

3. Fulham – 9.69

4. Manchester City – 10.06

5. Nottingham Forest – 11.18

6. Aston Villa – 11.62

7. Arsenal – 12.41

8. Chelsea – 13.19

9. Bournemouth – 13.39

10. Brighton – 14.00

11. Brentford – 15.96

12. Crystal Palace – 15.98

13. Newcastle – 16.06

14. Everton – 17.44

15. Manchester United – 17.52

16. Wolves – 18.04

17. West Ham – 18.14

18. Southampton – 22.53

19. Leicester – 23.22

20. Ipswich – 24.09

Expected Points (xPTS)

1. Liverpool – 20.01

2. Fulham – 18.08

3. Manchester City – 17.52

4. Tottenham – 16.44

5. Aston Villa – 15.71

6. Bournemouth – 15.00

7. Chelsea – 14.95

8. Arsenal – 14.60

9. Brighton – 14.38

10. Nottingham Forest – 13.75

11. Manchester United – 12.95

12. Brentford – 12.57

13. West Ham – 11.02

14. Newcastle – 10.98

15. Crystal Palace – 9.23

16. Everton – 7.92

17. Southampton – 7.72

18. Wolves – 7.14

19. Leicester – 6.20

20. Ipswich – 5.37