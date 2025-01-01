Liverpool have a commanding lead over Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League table, but recent history has shown the title race might not be over just yet.

Arne Slot’s are six points ahead of second-place Arsenal with a game in hand, while three successive statement-making league wins over West Ham, Leicester and Tottenham over the Christmas period have seen some pundits declare the league title as good as theirs already.

But after some wobbles earlier in the campaign, Arsenal have kept the pace with Slot’s Reds by also winning their last three matches, including an impressive 3-1 comeback victory away to Brentford on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refuses to believe that Arsenal are out of the race, while Chelsea surely are after suffering back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Ipswich in the post-Christmas period.

“It doesn’t depend on us,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Arsenal’s victory over Brentford.

“But we have to continue to be like a hammer, be there every day, every day. If someone wins all the matches then we congratulate them and go to the next season. If they don’t – and in history, it hasn’t happened – then we will be there.”

Arsenal can only afford to drop seven more points in the entire second half of the season if they’re to match their 89-point tally from last season, but Arteta believes that his squad have demonstrated that they’re still improving.

“We’ve proved that already this season, I’m sure of that,” the Arsenal manager continued.

“If this had happened last season – the number of games we’ve played with 10 men [after red cards], the injuries in the squad, for sure it would be difficult to be in the stages of the competitions we are in now.

“So, for sure, the team has made another step. The team is evolving and adapting to new circumstances and now we have another one with more games with less players. So let’s face it.”

Here are some key stats and figures from last season, recent history and the run-in for both Arsenal and Liverpool that make us believe the title race isn’t over yet: