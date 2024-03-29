Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool? A detailed deep dive into the title race run-in

The final international break of the 2023-24 season is over and attention has turned back to the Premier League title race – and the run-in promises to be one for the ages, with a hair’s breadth between Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arsenal approach the final stretch with their destiny in their own hands, sitting ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. Manchester City, who host the Gunners this weekend, are only a further point behind.

Ahead of the remaining fixtures, we’ve taken a very detailed look at all thirty of the remaining fixtures in the red hot Premier League title race.

For the head to head, we’ve looked at the last six results in all competitions (excluding friendlies). For the ‘last six results’, we’ve taken a look at the last six scorelines in the Premier League (if applicable) at home or away against each opponent.

Arsenal

Manchester City (A) – Sunday March 31st

Position: 3rd

Head-to-head record: LLLLDW

Last six results in fixture: 4-1, 5-0, 1-0, 3-0, 3-1, 3-1

Score in reverse fixture: 1-0

Cup distractions: None

Luton Town (H) – Wednesday 3rd April

Position: 17th

Head-to-head record: WLWDWL

Last six results in fixture: N/A

Score in reverse fixture: 3-4

Cup distractions: None

Brighton (A) – Saturday 6th April

Position: 8th

Head-to-head record: DLLWLW

Last six results in fixture: 2-4, 0-0, 0-1, 2-1, 1-1, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 2-0

Cup distractions: Four days before Bayern (first leg at home)

Aston Villa (H) – Sunday 14th April

Position: 4th

Head-to-head record: LWWWWL

Last six results in fixture: 2-1, 3-1, 0-3, 3-2, 4-0, 5-0

Score in reverse fixture: 1-0

Cup distractions: Sandwiched between Bayern (five days after home leg, four days before away leg)

Wolves (A) – Saturday 20th April

Position: 9th

Head-to-head record: LWWWWW

Last six results in fixture: 0-2, 0-1, 2-1, 0-2, 3-1, 0-3

Score in reverse fixture: 2-1

Cup distractions: Four days after Bayern away

Chelsea (H) – Tuesday 23rd April

Position: 11th

Head-to-head record: WLWWWD

Last six results in fixture: 2-1, 0-2, 3-1, 1-2, 2-0, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 2-2

Cup distractions: None

Tottenham (A) – Sunday 28th April

Position: 5th

Head-to-head record: WWLWWD

Last six results in fixture: 0-2, 3-0, 2-0, 2-1, 1-1, 1-0

Score in reverse fixture: 2-2

Cup distractions: Potential Champions League semi final [Man City or Madrid] first leg days later

Bournemouth (H) – Saturday 4th May [*TBC]

Position: 13th

Head-to-head record: WDWWWW

Last six results in fixture: 3-2, 1-0, 5-1, 3-0, 3-1, 2-0

Score in reverse fixture: 0-4

Cup distractions: Sandwiched between potential Champions League semi [Man City or Madrid]

Manchester United (A) – Saturday 11th May [*TBC]

Position: 6th

Head-to-head record: DLWLWW

Last six results in fixture: 3-1, 3-2, 0-1, 1-1, 2-2, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 3-1

Cup distractions: Weekend after potential Champions League semi second leg

Everton (H) – Sunday 19th May

Position: 16th

Head-to-head record: LLWLWW

Last six results in fixture: 4-0, 5-1, 0-1, 3-2, 2-0, 5-1

Score in reverse fixture: 0-1

Cup distractions: None. The Champions League final, should Arsenal be there, isn’t until Saturday June 1st.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners approach the final stretch in the best form, with a 100% winning record in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Of their remaining fixtures, the away matches away to ‘big six’ rivals Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United look the most decisive. They’ve got a total of two wins from their last 18 trips to the three sides, although they have some reason for optimism in the marquee fixtures.

They beat their North London neighbours on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, ended their losing streak to Manchester City in the reverse fixture and have also beaten United on home soil this season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have strong recent records against Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth. Of their remaining opponents, only Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have beaten them in the league this season, while they only registered score draws in the earlier meetings with Chelsea and Spurs.

Liverpool

Brighton (H) – Sunday 31st March

Position: 8th

Head-to-head record: DWDLLD

Last six results in fixture: 3-3, 2-2, 0-1, 2-1, 1-0, 4-0

Score in reverse fixture: 2-2

Cup distractions: None

Sheffield United (H) – Thursday 4th April

Position: 20th

Head-to-head record: WWWWWW

Last four results in fixture: 2-1, 2-0, 4-0, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 0-2

Cup distractions: None

Manchester United (A) – Sunday 7th April

Position: 6th

Head-to-head record: WWLWDL

Last six results in fixture: 2-1, 0-5, 2-4, 1-1, 0-0, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 0-0

Cup distractions: Four days before Europa League quarter-final semi at home to Atalanta

Crystal Palace (H) – Sunday 14th April

Position: 14th

Head-to-head record: WWWDDW

Last six results in fixture: 1-1, 3-0, 2-0, 4-0, 4-3, 1-0

Score in reverse fixture: 1-2

Cup distractions: Sandwiched between Europa League quarter-final vs Atalanta

Fulham (A) – Sunday 21st April

Position: 12th

Head-to-head record: LDWWWD

Last six results in fixture: 2-2, 1-1, 1-2, 2-3, 1-3, 1-0

Score in reverse fixture: 4-3

Cup distractions: Four days after Atalanta away (second leg)

Everton (A) – Wednesday 24th April

Position: 16th

Head-to-head record: LWWDWW

Last six results in fixture: 0-0, 1-4, 2-2, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0

Score in reverse fixture: 2-0

Cup distractions: None

West Ham (A) – Sunday 27th April

Position: 7th

Head-to-head record: LWWWWW

Last six results in fixture: 1-2, 3-2, 1-3, 0-2, 1-1, 1-4

Score in reverse fixture: 3-1

Cup distractions: Weekend before potential Europa League semi [Benfica or Marseille]

Tottenham (H) – Saturday 4th May [*TBC]

Position: 5th

Head-to-head record: WDDWWL

Last six results in fixture: 4-3, 1-1, 2-1, 2-1, 2-1, 2-2

Score in reverse fixture: 2-1

Cup distractions: Sandwiched between potential Europa League semi [Benfica or Marseille]

Aston Villa (A) – Saturday 11th May [*TBC]

Position: 4th

Head-to-head record: WWWWDW

Last six results in fixture: 1-3, 1-2, 7-2, 1-2, 0-6, 0-2

Score in reverse fixture: 3-0

Cup distractions: Weekend after potential Europa League semi [Benfica or Marseille]

Wolves (H) – Sunday 19th May

Position: 9th

Head-to-head record: WDWLWW

Last six results in fixture: 2-0, 3-1, 4-0, 1-0, 2-0, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 1-3

Cup distractions: Potential Europa League final three days later

Liverpool in theory have the ‘easiest’ run-in on paper. They’re Europa League run-in should be less taxing than their rivals’ Champions League distractions, while they’ve already beaten seven of their remaining 10 opponents in the league this season, only losing to Tottenham – who they’ve got an excellent record against at Anfield.

But there are a number of notable banana skins that could spoil Jurgen Klopp’s farewell party. The Reds have won just one of their last six league trips away to Merseyside rivals Everton, while upcoming opponents Brighton have taken points on each of their last visits to Anfield.

Manchester United won’t be easy, either. The recent FA Cup defeat still stings, while they also lost in last season’s Premier League trip to Old Trafford.

Manchester City

Arsenal (H) – Sunday 31st March

Position: 1st

Head-to-head record: WWWWDL

Last six results in fixture: 4-1, 5-0, 1-0, 3-0, 3-1, 3-1

Score in reverse fixture: 1-0

Cup distractions: None

Aston Villa (H) – Wednesday 3rd April

Position: 4th

Head-to-head record: WWWDWL

Last six results in fixture: 3-1, 3-2, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 3-2, 4-0

Score in reverse fixture: 1-0

Cup distractions: None

Crystal Palace (A) – Sunday 6th April

Position: 14th

Head-to-head record: WLDWWD

Last six results in fixture: 0-1, 0-0, 0-2, 0-2, 1-3, 0-0

Score in reverse fixture: 2-2

Cup distractions: Four days before Real Madrid (away) in Champions League quarter-final

Luton (H) – Saturday 13th April

Position: 17th

Head-to-head record: DWDWWW

Last six results in fixture: N/A

Score in reverse fixture: 1-2

Cup distractions: Sandwiched between two legs vs Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

Tottenham (A) – TBC*

Position: 5th

Head-to-head record: LLWLDW

Last six results in fixture: 1-0, 1-0, 2-0, 2-0, 0-1, 1-3

Score in reverse fixture: 3-3

Cup distractions: None

Brighton (A) – Thursday 25th April

Position: 8th

Head-to-head record: LWWWDW

Last six results in fixture: 1-1, 1-4, 3-2, 0-5, 1-4, 0-2

Score in reverse fixture: 2-1

Cup distractions: None

Nottingham Forest (A) – Sunday 28th April

Position: 18th

Head-to-head record: DWLWDW

Last four results in fixture: 1-1, 3-0, 1-0, 0-2

Score in reverse fixture: 2-0

Cup distractions: Weekend before potential Champions League semi-final [Arsenal or Bayern]

Wolves (H) – Saturday 4th May [*TBC]

Position: 9th

Head-to-head record: WWWWWL

Last six results in fixture: 3-0, 1-0, 4-1, 0-2, 3-0, 3-1

Score in reverse fixture: 2-1

Cup distractions: Sandwiched between potential Champions League semi-finals [Arsenal or Bayern]

Fulham (A) – Saturday 11th May [*TBC]

Position: 12th

Head-to-head record: WWWWWW

Last six results in fixture: 1-2, 0-3, 0-2, 2-4, 1-2, 2-2

Score in reverse fixture: 5-1

Cup distractions: Weekend after potential Champions League semi-final [Arsenal or Bayern]

West Ham (H) – Sunday 19th May

Position: 7th

Head-to-head record: DWDWWW

Last six results in fixture: 3-0, 2-1, 2-1, 2-0, 1-0, 2-1

Score in reverse fixture: 1-3

Cup distractions: None. Potential FA Cup final the weekend after and a potential Champions League final the weekend after that (like last season).

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions are aiming to be the first side in the history of English football to win four successive league titles, but they’ve got ground to make up, have suffered some key injuries and have the busiest run-in as the only side of the three remaining in the FA Cup.

April’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea means that their trip to Tottenham – where they’ve lost on each of their last four Premier League away trips – will likely have to be rescheduled to the final week of the season between West Ham and Fulham (although there’s a chance it could be earlier if Real Madrid eliminate them from the European Cup). That could potentially leave them playing catch-up to Liverpool and Arsenal right until the end.

Such is their recent dominance in recent years, Pep Guardiola’s men have an exceptional record in most of the remaining fixtures – particularly Arsenal at home, West Ham at home, Fulham away, Aston Villa at home and Wolves at home. They’ll also fancy themselves to comfortably beat relegation-battlers Luton in a first Premier League meeting with the Hatters.

City did lose away to Arsenal and Aston Villa away earlier in the season, however, and will be looking for revenge against both at the Etihad. Key man Rodri was missing for each of those defeats, however, and will be fit this time around.

