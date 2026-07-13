Aston Villa are looking to strengthen this summer after again qualifying for the Champions League and have already pulled off their first impressive move of the window.

The Birmingham side have become the latest club to deny Newcastle a transfer as they look to have sealed the signing of Switzerland World Cup star Johan Manzambi.

Here’s how the Villans could look come next season.

GK: Emiliano Martinez

12 months on from what looked like a goodbye to the Villa Park crowd, Martinez remains at the Birmingham club and the suggestion is that will stay true in the immediate future.

He has a contract until 2029 but from a player point of view, where would he go?

Arsenal, City, United, Liverpool and Spurs all have No 1s already. Perhaps Chelsea could make a move but giving a decent contract to a 33-year-old doesn’t exactly scream BlueCo. If not, a move abroad could happen but non-PL clubs do not have such high wages available.

It looks likely then the Argentine will be sticking around and despite his age, his performances have not dropped off.

RB: Emerson Royal

Ex-Spurs defender Emerson could be on his way back to the league with Villa reportedly putting in a €10m bid for the right back.

He is currently playing for Flamengo but did concede he was flattered to be linked with the Birmingham club,

“As I always say, until anything is decided, my focus is always on Flamengo,” Emerson told Itatiaia Esporte.

“I’m very happy to receive this proposal because it shows my work is being recognised. My focus is on Flamengo, but I don’t know what the future holds.”

CB: Ezri Konsa

With reported interest from Arsenal, Villa are said to be working on tying down their star centre back to a longer-term deal.

Konsa has two seasons left on his contract but the offer of first-team football for a Champions League side should be enough to persuade him to extend.

CB: Pau Torres

Like his defensive partner, Torres also has two seasons to go on his current deal with Villa looking to also extend the Spaniard.

Torres has already said he has no plans to leave before his contract ends and if the club continues on the same trajectory, he will likely stick around beyond that.

LB: Pervis Estupinan

Lucas Digne is 33 in a week and so Villa are reportedly now looking at long-term replacements.

One name linked is Milan’s Estupinan who has Premier League experience after spending three years at Brighton.

He moved to Milan in 2025 but played just 19 Serie A games for the club and so could be tempted with a move back to England.

CM: Johan Manzambi

The injury to Andre Onana at the World Cup may have spurred Villa into action and they have become the latest club to hijack a Newcastle deal.

Switzerland’s Manzambi had agreed personal terms with the north-east club but Villa snuck in with the offer of Champions League football and that is reportedly what swayed him.

The central midfielder has been impressive with Switzerland at the summer tournament and before that registered nine goal contributions for Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Every Premier League fixture following Champions League dates in 2026-27

CM: Boubacar Kamara

With Tielemanes reportedly on the move to Manchester United, it is a chance for Kamara to cement his spot in the Villa team.

The 26-year-old featured in just under half the league’s games last season, making four goal contributions in that time, but has a contract until 2030.

RM: Ibrahim Mbaye

McGinn will always be first choice but at 31, his minutes will be managed and so Villa could look to recruit in this area.

The BBC suggests PSG’s Mbaye could be an option who may accept that he is unlikely to break into the Parisians’ starting XI any time soon.

Villa would have to beat interest from Tottenham though.

CAM: Morgan Rogers

Cliché alert but keeping Rogers would feel like a new signing for Villa.

Doing that may be difficult with the England international increasingly linked with Arsenal but Villa will hope they can persuade him to stay.

If they do lose him, it will be hard to find a replacement who can bring everything Rogers can to the team.

LM: Antonio Nusa

Nusa looks set to be one of the breakout stars of the World Cup after an impressive campaign with Norway.

As such, he has reportedly gathered plenty of interest from Premier League clubs with Arsenal, Spurs and Villa said to be contending for his signature.

His club Leipzig want somewhere in the region of €50-60 million for him but at just 21, his value is likely to go up in the years to come.

ST: Julian Quinones

With the surprise news that Ollie Watkins could be off to Fenerbahce, Mexico’s Quinones has been linked after an impressive World Cup.

Sky Sports Belgium suggest Villa sent scouts to Mexico to have a closer look at the 29-year-old who scored four times for his country.

He plays his club football for Brendan Rogers’ Al-Qadsiah and scored 33 goals in his 31 league games last year.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s wage bill vs. 2025-26 league position after 38 games

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Aston Villa’s top goalscorer from every Premier League season?