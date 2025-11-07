Sir Alex Ferguson’s assertion that “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles” becomes clear when assessing the best defensive records in Premier League history.

Arsenal’s 2025-26 team are currently on course to become the meanest Premier League defence in history, with just three goals conceded in 10 matches.

We’ve ranked the seven tightest defences in Premier League history in descending order. Note: teams with the same number of goals conceded are separated by goal difference.

7. Manchester United (2008-09, 24 goals)

The third of three successive league titles in the late 2000s, United’s success in 2008-09 was built on a watertight defence.

Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic cemented their status as arguably the Premier League’s best ever centre-back partnership, while Edwin van der Sar kept 14 clean sheets in a row between November and February.

That is still an English top-flight record. Unsurprisingly.

6. Manchester City (2018-19, 23 goals)

City completed a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season, finishing one point clear of Liverpool in a marathon title race.

Guardiola’s side finished on 98 points, scoring 95 and conceding only 23, with Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte as the preferred partnership at the back.

City won their last 14 league matches to retain their title, beating off a Liverpool team who won their last 10 in football’s closest imitation of the Big Train Staring Competition.

5. Chelsea (2005-06, 22 goals)

Chelsea’s 2004-05 defence is rightly celebrated as the best in Premier League history and their prowess extended into the following campaign.

Not content with resting on his laurels, Jose Mourinho added the steel of Michael Essien to midfield alongside Claude Makelele.

John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho and William Gallas were all present and correct, with Petr Cech in goal to bail them out if needed.

While Chelsea lost four more matches in 2005-06, and conceded seven more goals, they retained their title with a stretch and a yawn aided by 20 clean sheets.

4. Manchester United (2007-08, 22 goals)

United’s Premier League-winning side of 2007-08 is usually remembered for the attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez.

But the defence was top-notch as well; the aforementioned Ferdinand and Vidic partnership, Edwin van der Sar’s calm authority in goal, the energy of Patrice Evra and the tenacity of Wes Brown, who deputised for the injured Gary Neville at right-back.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s team pipped Chelsea to the title and beat them in the Champions League final for good measure.

3. Liverpool (2018-19, 22 goals)

Ninety-seven points, 30 wins, 87 goals scored and 22 goals conceded. That Liverpool didn’t win the league in 2019 was both a historical anomaly and a tragedy.

Boosted by the signing of Alisson, and the arrival of Virgil van Dijk six months previously, Klopp’s team were incredibly hard to score against.

Van Dijk was often partnered by Joel Matip, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson chipped in with regular assists.

Liverpool only lost one league game in 2018-19, a ding-dong match away at Manchester City. Sadly, it cost them the title.

2. Arsenal (1998-99, 17 goals)

Despite conceding only 17 goals in the 1998-99 season, Arsenal didn’t win the Premier League title, finishing a point behind treble-winning Manchester United.

There was nothing wrong with a rearguard containing Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, Nigel Winterburn, Martin Keown, Steve Bould and David Seaman.

But Arsenal only scored 59 goals compared to United’s 80, with their lack of firepower resulting in a trophyless season.

1. Chelsea (2004-05, 15 goals)

Will Arsenal’s 2025-26 vintage manage to beat Chelsea’s incredible 15 goals conceded in 2004-05? It’s unlikely.

The way it’s even being discussed as a possibility is a huge credit to Mikel Arteta and his team, as the rearguard of Terry, Cech and Carvalho and friends is a byword for defensive excellence.

Your next challenge is to name every goalscorer against Chelsea that year. Good luck…

