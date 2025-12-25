From nine-goal chaos to title-defining heartbreak, the Premier League has already delivered a season to remember.

But what were the stand-out fixtures up until now that have seen the most goals, the most drama and the most season-defining moments that have shaped the league table?

Here are our top 10 most entertaining matches of the Premier League season so far.

1. Manchester United 4-4 Bournemouth

Eight-goal chaos at Old Trafford

A whopping eight different goalscorers in an eight-goal thriller at Old Trafford, combined with five second-half goals and three first-half goals was impossible to ignore at the peak of this list.

To add to the stakes, United were rocked by the Cherries as their 41-year record of never losing at Old Trafford when leading at half-time came under serious threat with ten minutes to play.

However, a Bruno Fernandes free-kick equaliser preserved the record and made this the only fixture of the season to feature two free-kick goals, following Marcus Tavernier’s strike previously, further adding to the spectacle.

In a truly topsy-turvy affair, United needed just two minutes to turn their deficit into a lead, while Bournemouth also achieved that feat in six minutes shortly after the restart – cementing this as the juiciest match of the lot.

2. Fulham 4-5 Manchester City

City survive Craven Cottage comeback

It’s just the 33rd time a Premier League match has ever had a nine-goal-or-more thriller, and the most goals in a match this season could not possibly have gone lower in the rankings.

Despite City leading the hosts 5-1 at Craven Cottage, they quickly conceded three on the bounce, offering Fulham real belief of mounting a comeback in the dying embers and providing edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

With major chances in stoppage time for the West London club to net an equaliser, this would’ve been only the second Premier League match ever to see a four-goal cushion evaporate after Newcastle’s 4-4 draw at home to Arsenal.

And how close they were…

3. Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool

Teenager Ngumoha’s last-gasp winner

Liverpool were leading 2-0 with an extra man after Anthony Gordon’s red card just before the break, what could possibly have gone wrong?

The fact that Newcastle managed to claw the match back level was inspiring, and a real shock as Liverpool were second best even with the extra player.

But then came Rio Ngumoha, the 17-year-old debutant fired the visitors to all three points to break the hearts of the St James’ Park faithful, a match that saw a side with ten men push for the winner – and deservedly so – only for a teenager to come and spoil the party. Epic.

4. Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth

Chiesa saves the day

The curtain-raiser for the new Premier League season, last year’s champions opened with Milos Kerkez moving directly from the Cherries to the Reds to add an extra sub-plot to the fixture.

A supposedly comfortable two-goal lead was wiped out by Antoine Semenyo to balance the game on a knife-edge, causing an early worry to the title favourites on home turf and an exciting watch for the neutrals.

And the forgotten man, the Italian with the fan-favourite song, Federico Chiesa presented opening-day drama when called upon with eight minutes left to play, firing his side into a 3-2 lead just two minutes left.

Mohamed Salah added a fourth to kick-start the latest season edition of the best league in the world.

QUIZ: Can you name the first goalscorer from every Premier League season?

5. Crystal Palace 3-3 Bournemouth

Mateta’s hat-trick disappointment

This match was a real advert for the Premier League, with, at the time, two in-form mid-table sides battling it out, believing they both could win.

A Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick speaks for itself in a six-goal thriller, but would you believe the French international would be going home kicking himself after scoring a 96th-minute equaliser for his side.

Just moments after his penalty, he blazed a sitter over the bar to prevent the Eagles from snatching all three points, making this fixture even more memorable.

6. Leeds United 3-3 Liverpool

Liverpool couldn’t hold firm

A struggling Liverpool side travelling to a stubborn Leeds at Elland Road, we could’ve written this into the top ten before the match had even been played, but the six second-half goals guaranteed the inclusion.

Just two minutes between Hugo Ekitike’s goals early in the second period, but that’s what sparked Leeds’ hunger to go and do the same to the Reds with two goals in two minutes of their own in the 73rd and 75th minutes.

Ao Tanaka dramatically levelled the match in the 96th minute from a corner after Dominik Szoboszlai reinstated Liverpool’s lead.

After the wealth of goals and a last-minute equaliser against the league holders, this one was a no-brainer to add. Even if it was overshadowed by a certain Salah interview…

7. Brighton 3-4 Aston Villa

Watkins and Van Hecke comparing braces

A beautifully poised half-time score of 2-2, both sides holding two-goal advantages at different stages of the match, and no result ever felt too far gone – a feast for opposing fans to have enjoyed, with little influence on their own sides.

Brighton raced to an impressive first-half double and a healthy lead, but Ollie Watkins rediscovered his goalscoring form with a brace for Aston Villa to keep the bookies guessing and Thomas Tuchel watching.

Centre-half Jan Paul van Hecke netted his own brace after Villa had established a 4-2 lead, although the Seagulls just couldn’t quite find the remaining answers to bag their fourth or fifth to share or steal the spoils to keep this one at only seven goals…

8. Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United

Richarlison, keep your shirt on!

Late drama between the big six rivals, three goals from the 84th minute and each proving decisive. A Premier League classic it became.

United thought they were heading for victory to nil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only for Mathys Tel to reply for the hosts and for Richarlison to take his top off and wheel away in celebration for what he believed to be a 91st-minute winner.

However, as we have often seen, when Richarlison has taken his shirt off, Tottenham don’t win. Matthijs de Ligt headed home for a 96th-minute leveller, securing its place at number eight on the list.

9. Newcastle 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Romero’s late acrobatics

This occasion sprung to life with twenty minutes left to play with controversy, scrappy goals and a brace from centre-back Cristian Romero. The list would have felt incomplete without this match.

A controversial penalty given to the Magpies just before added time for a shirt-pull was rifled in by Anthony Gordon and it would seem that another VAR decision looked set to decide a major clash – much to the fury of Spurs fans, while creating debate among others.

Instead, Romero decided to let fly a bicycle kick in the 95th minute which bounced twice before beating Aaron Ramsdale, to conclude a point each in the most bizarre of ways at the latest of times, much to the entertainment of the footballing world.

READ: The 10 biggest 2025-26 Premier League sh*thouses RANKED – Romero 2nd…

10. Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

Buendia breaks hearts

A contest not included because of its number of goals, but through the angle of what’s at stake, the intensity and performance levels from both sides in periods, and the ultimate despair for Arsenal in the final kick of the match.

In the midst of an emphatic run of wins for Unai Emery’s Villa, this occasion had a first half of electricity by the home side, followed by a second half of Arsenal finding their rhythm and battling back for what they thought would be a point.

But in the most agonising of circumstances for the league leaders, Emiliano Buendia, summoned from the bench, ended the pinball in the box with seconds to play and fired Villa Park into elation. A result that could have serious implications on the title race come May.

Special mentions have to be made for these fixtures

Manchester United 4-2 Brighton

Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa

Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth

READ NEXT: Forget Antony & Mudryk; Niclas Fullkrug is the Premier League’s worst ever signing



TRY A QUIZ: Planet Football’s ultimate Premier League quiz: 30 questions to test your knowledge

