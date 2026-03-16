After Max Dowman’s exploits against Everton, we’ve taken a look at the top 10 teenagers in the Premier League.

Dowman set a new record as the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history over the weekend and will be hoping it can be the springboard for a successful career in which he fulfils his sky-high potential.

We’ve based our ranking of the Premier League’s best teenagers on a combination of their potential and what they’ve achieved so far, with players from Arsenal, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Wolves making the cut.

10. Josh Acheampong

Acheampong is still in the early phase of his Chelsea career but has shown his potential over 37 appearances so far.

Capable of playing in a few different defensive roles, the 19-year-old earned a long-term contract in December 2024.

READ MORE: The nine Chelsea players NOT under contract into the 2030s after Reece James extension

9. Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly made a name for himself with Arsenal last season, making his first 39 appearances at senior level after adapting to a new role as a left-back and also earning his senior England debut.

The 19-year-old’s involvement hasn’t been as prominent this season and there has been talk of a loan next season, but his potential remains high, whether he returns to a midfield role or cements his reputation at full-back.

8. Lewis Miley

Miley made his Premier League debut for Newcastle in May 2023, but this season has been the one in which he has started to force his way into their plans, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

In December, the versatile midfielder – who can also fill in at right-back – scored his first Champions League goal at the age of 19.

Injury issues have slowed his progress recently, but Miley has a decent platform to build from once he recovers.

7. Rayan

It looks like something of a coup for Bournemouth that they secured the services of Brazilian talent Rayan in January for a fee close to £25m.

The former Vasco da Gama winger contributed either a goal or an assist in each of his first three Premier League appearances, making him only the third teenager in competition history to do so after Robbie Keane and Anthony Martial.

6. Ayden Heaven

Manchester United prised Heaven away from Arsenal in February 2025 when he was yet to make his Premier League debut. Now, he has 17 top-flight appearances to his name.

The left-footed defender enjoyed a decent spell as a starter for United around December and early January.

Although his gametime has dropped since Michael Carrick took charge, he still looks a top talent for the future.

5. Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha provided one of the most dramatic moments of the season when he smashed in a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle in August on his Premier League debut, not long before turning 17.

The former Chelsea academy prospect has gained a few more opportunities since and, although yet to add another goal, impresses with his skill and ability to take players on.

4. Mateus Mane

Wolves look almost certain to go down this season, but one brighter note has been the emergence of Mane, who could be one of the players given the chance to continue their top-flight career with a different club.

The attacking midfielder scored his first goal in January at the age of 18 and added his second a few days later. Since around that time, it’s been almost impossible for Wolves to leave him out as they seek any glimmers of inspiration.

Mane could be the subject of widespread transfer interest if Wolves are relegated, while the England and Portugal national team setups are also vying for his future.

3. Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi has enjoyed a promising Premier League debut campaign after his move from Lorient last year, scoring eight goals from 25 games at the age of 19.

The striker wasn’t even playing top-flight football in France last season, but multi-club ownership ties helped Bournemouth unearth a potential star of the future.

Kroupi is comfortably the highest-scoring teenager in the Premier League this season, already eclipsing last season’s benchmark in that regard.

Only Lamine Yamal, Yan Diomande and Said El Mala have more league goals than Kroupi among the teenagers in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

2. Max Dowman

Dowman has been generating hype at Arsenal for a while, even though he only turned 16 at the end of December.

The attacking midfielder is starting to justify the hype after becoming the youngest ever Premier League goalscorer, a few months after becoming the Champions League’s youngest ever debutant.

Dowman’s development will need to be managed carefully, but the expectation is that he will go on to have a top career.

“I don’t know if people understand how DIFFICULT it is to do what he’s done!” Daniel Sturridge on THAT Max Dowman goal 👏 pic.twitter.com/HoEiKm55ms — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2026

1. Estevao

Estevao has more Champions League goals than Premier League goals to his name since joining Chelsea, but the 18-year-old’s potential is so high that he should start getting into goalscoring habits across the board as his gametime grows.

The Brazilian winger has only completed the full 90 minutes of one Premier League game so far and has recently seen his progress pause due to injury.

But there’s a reason Chelsea committed to paying up to £51m for him when he was only 17 years old.

Estevao was part of a hugely promising group of players at Palmeiras and appears destined for big things in the Premier League if given time.

READ NEXT: The youngest goalscorer in each of Europe’s five big leagues: Yamal but NOT Dowman…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 youngest goalscorers in Premier League history?