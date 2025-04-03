Alan Shearer has named his top 10 wingers in Premier League history with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United legends all making the cut.

Having picked out his top 10 full-backs, the Newcastle legend was asked to name the top 10 wingers to have played in the Premier League era on the Match of the Day podcast.

Here’s what the league’s all-time top scorer had to say.

10. John Barnes

Coming in at No. 10 for Shearer is his former England colleague Barnes.

The winger made 201 appearances in the division, scoring 28 goals and 29 assists, but was never able to win the competition.

He spent five seasons at Anfield before moving to Newcastle and then ended his time at Charlton.

9. Riyad Mahrez

One of the biggest bargain buys in Premier League history, Mahrez joined Leicester for just £450,000 and was part of the fairytale title-winning team.

After the Foxes, the Algerian moved to Manchester City, where he added a further three titles to his collection.

8. Robert Pires

A key part of the Arsenal Invincibles, Pires seemed to share a telepathic connection with Thierry Henry to make one of the scariest strike forces in the league.

Named the sixth best player in the history by Arsenal fans, Pires provided the perfect skill and creativity for Arsene Wenger’s team. Just don’t ask him about that penalty.

7. Gareth Bale

A player who perhaps would have been higher had he spent his whole career in the Premier League, but even if his best years came at Madrid, Bale was an extraordinary footballer.

Single-handedly dragging Spurs to results, he is arguably the best British player of all-time and is certainly one of the most decorated with five Champions League titles.

6. Sadio Mane

Mo Salah may have been the one to take the headlines, but Mane was every bit as important to Klopp’s Liverpool side.

Devastating pace combined with a clinical striker’s ability saw him score 111 league goals and take the golden boot in the 2018-19 campaign.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo would be near the top of this list if it was based on career alone but given his peak came in Spain, the Portuguese superstar will have to settle for fifth.

He arrived at United as a raw talent but quickly developed into a skilful and dangerous winger.

His second stint may not have gone so well, but his first was so exciting that he won the Ballon d’Or in 2008, the only Premier League player to do so in 15 years before Rodri’s win.

4. David Beckham

The most famous footballer to have ever played in the Premier League, Beckham is synonymous with Manchester United.

While he was on the front pages just as much as the back, his talent and, in particular, his crossing ability cannot be ignored.

After United, he joined Galactico at Madrid before becoming the first big name to move to the MLS with LA Galaxy.

3. Eden Hazard

Maybe the most naturally gifted player on this list, Hazard was a joy to watch during his Chelsea career.

Capable of picking the ball up deep and dribbling his way to the goal, Hazard’s ability made him one of the best players in the league for a number of seasons.

Perhaps harmed by his disastrous 2015-16 season in which he scored four goals in 31 games, Hazard misses out on top spot but is definitely deserving of a podium finish.

2. Mohamed Salah

If the 2024-25 season has proven one thing, it is that Salah is still one of the best players on the planet.

The Egyptian has been at his clinical best this season but what has made this year so special is that he is assisting almost as many goals as he is scoring.

Without Salah, Liverpool would not have run away with the league title and the Egyptian may finally make the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

1. Ryan Giggs

If Giggs’ talent was enough to put him in the top 10, his longevity is what has made him top.

The Manchester United winger played at the highest level for 24 years, becoming the then top appearance maker in Premier League history.

At United, he won 13 league titles – the most of any player in history and played more than 1,000 games in his professional career.